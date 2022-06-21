Hands on Workshop on Botox held by FMMCH Dermatology OPD

Hands on Workshop on Botox held by Father Muller Medical College Hospital Dermatology OPD



Mangaluru: The hands on workshop on Botox was held on 16th June 2022 in Dermatology OPD and U ward seminar hall, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady, Mangaluru

The session commenced with introduction and welcome of the guest speaker by Dr. Jacintha Martis, Professor & Head of the Department.

Invited Speaker Dr. Shireen Furtado, Consultant Medical and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore and Alumna of FMMC delivered a talk “Injectables for face – Botulinum toxin”

This was followed by live demonstration of the use of botulinum toxin in the treatment of fine lines, dynamic wrinkles, nasolabial fold correction, by Dr. Shireen Furtado.

The vote of thanks was rendered by Dr. Rochelle Monteiro, Associate Professor of the department of Dermatology. A certificate of appreciation and memento was presented to the speaker by Dr. Ramesh Bhat M, Vice Dean and Professor of Dermatology and Dr. Sukumar D, Professor of Dermatology.

This was followed by an interactive demonstration by the resource person and hands-on training for the post graduate residents.