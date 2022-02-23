Hang the Murderers of Harsha – BD leader Sunil K R

Udupi: The Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad took out a protest march on February 23 at Manipal, condemning the killing of Hindu activist Harsha in Shivamogga.

The protest march started from Syndicate Circle to the Deputy Commissioners’ office. The protesters raised slogans against anti-social elements and demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

Addressing the protestors, zonal convener of Bajrang Dal Sunil K R said, “Anti-social elements have targeted people working for Hinduism. Until now, about 29 Hindu activists are murdered by these Muslim goons, but we have not stopped our duty for Hindutva. In every village, many Harsha’s will be born to protect our Hindu religion.”

He further said, “We are ready to face any type of attack. Only protesting and going home is not enough we need to give a Fitting Reply to this murder. We are not bothered by the PFI or SDPI organisations. Both the organizations are involved in anti-social activities and it has been proven many times. The police have arrested the murderers of Harsha. We are demanding the government to hang them in public”.

VHP leader Dinesh Mendon, Prakash Kukkehalli, BJP leaders Yashpal Suvarna, Akshith Shetty, Veena Shetty, Geethanjali Suvarna, Roshan Shetty and others were present.