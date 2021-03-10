Spread the love
Hannah Fernandes Wins Gold in State Speed Roller Skating Championship
Mangaluru “Miss Hannah Rose fernandes won Gold in the 36th State Speed Roller Skating Championship held at Mysore from 4th March to 7th March 2021. This State Speed Skating Championship was organised by Karnataka Roller Skating Association.. Mangalore Roller Skating Club won a total of 10 medals. About 450 Skaters from across the state participated in this Championship. Skaters Trained By the Mangalore Roller Skating Club Coach Mahesh Kumar.and International Skater Kum.Sharanya
The details of medals won are as follows.
Hannah Rose fernandes 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Tasmayi M Shetty 3 Silver
Shreenidhi Puthran 1 Silver
Jesnia Correa 1 Bronze
Arjun Kotian 1 Bronze
Yuvaraj Kunder 1 Bronze
Spread the love