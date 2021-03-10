Spread the love



















Hannah Fernandes Wins Gold in State Speed Roller Skating Championship

Mangaluru “Miss Hannah Rose fernandes won Gold in the 36th State Speed Roller Skating Championship held at Mysore from 4th March to 7th March 2021. This State Speed Skating Championship was organised by Karnataka Roller Skating Association.. Mangalore Roller Skating Club won a total of 10 medals. About 450 Skaters from across the state participated in this Championship. Skaters Trained By the Mangalore Roller Skating Club Coach Mahesh Kumar.and International Skater Kum.Sharanya

The details of medals won are as follows.

Hannah Rose fernandes 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Tasmayi M Shetty 3 Silver

Shreenidhi Puthran 1 Silver

Jesnia Correa 1 Bronze

Arjun Kotian 1 Bronze

Yuvaraj Kunder 1 Bronze