Hannah Rose & Tasmayi Shetty of MRSC selected for National Speed Skating Championship

Mangaluru : Miss Hannah Rose and Miss Tasmayi Shetty of Mangalore Roller Skating Club are representing Karnataka State team for the 58th National Speed Skating Championship to be held at, Mohali Chandigarh from 31st March to 10th April 2021.

These Skaters are being trained by Mahesh and International Skater Ms Sharanya of Mangalore Roller Skating Club.