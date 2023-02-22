‘Happy D.O.S.E.– Explore the New High’ St Aloysius College holds Week-Long Program



Mangaluru: St Aloysius (Autonomous) College, Mangaluru being a pioneer in various student-centric initiatives and activities has also focused towards the holistic health and well-being of its students. Well-organized Counseling Department, mentoring system (teacher-student support) and Buddy system (student-student support) exclusively work towards the prevention and promotion of mental health and interventions to deal with mental health issues.

The Department of Counseling with its six counsellors and student volunteers conducted a week-long program from the 6th to the 11th of February 2023 to create awareness about mental health, especially focusing on Substance Abuse as its theme. Under the name ‘Happy D.O.S.E. – Explore the New High’ (D.O.S.E.: Happy Chemicals- Dopamine, Oxytocin, Serotonin Endorphins) the program called upon students to engage in various activities and positive coping skills rather than indulging in negative or maladaptive coping methods such as substance abuse.

Various competitions were held which encouraged the students to exhibit their talents and skills, wherein the themes and topics revolved around creating awareness about Substance abuse. The students participated in Poster Design, Poem Writing, Caption/Slogan Writing, Photography, Short-film making, Treasure Hunt, Spell Bee and Reels making competitions. Jam sessions by student groups were held on the campus at different venues during the break hour to create a positive and joyful atmosphere. A talent corner event was held wherein the students exhibited their music, dance, and stand-up comedy skills.

This event provided an opportunity for students to perform without the pressure of being judged. The students put up a street play to create awareness about the causes, symptoms, and consequences of using any substances. All the students in their respective associations were provided information about the consequences of substances and a quiz based on the same. All the first and second-year students participated in a poster-making activity, called “Jar of Happiness”, in which they listed the positive coping skills that can be adopted in our lifestyle to deal with stressful life events.

The week-long event was able to reach out to all the students when it comes to talking about substance abuse. At the same time, all the activities created a positive and joyful environment on the college campus where the highlight was exhibiting the talents and skills of students, thus promoting mental health among the young generation.

