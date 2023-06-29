Happy Eid-ul-Adha! Early Morning Thunder Showers Dampen Bakrid Celebrations in City

Mangaluru: The annual Bakrid feast was celebrated all over the world, including Mangaluru On Bakrid day, Devotees wear new clothes, offer Eid-Al-Adha prayers at the mosque and greet each other and exchange Bakrid wishes. Throughout the year, people wait for Bakrid to arrive so that they can gorge on delicious food as well as spend a day serving the poor. But unfortunately, mother nature was rude this morning, pounding on celebrants with heavy rain showers, however, the Muslims bothered didn’t bother with the rains and celebrated the feast to their fullest.

A few days ago, the Muslim Community were in full spirit of the feast by doing their shopping spree at shops and malls. The Market Road in Mangaluru saw a large Muslim community doing their last-minute shopping, especially buying new clothes. The shops in the City had a steady flow of customers, unlike the previous years during Bakrid or Ramzan. Muslim households had prepared a variety of sumptuous dishes, including sheer khurma, payas and mutton biryani. “Unlike Eid which is celebrated at the end of Ramzan, Bakrid is not about sweet dishes. It is mostly about dishes made of meat and I too am planning a few nice dishes for the occasion,” said Ms Mumtaz Syed, who was buying cosmetics at a fancy store on Wednesday

Many people gathered from different places to offer the special Eid al Adha prayer at Jamia masjid Kudroli, Idgah in Light House, and other places. The date of Eid al-Adha is calculated by the moon and is considered the holiest festival in the Muslim calendar as it remembers the prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son when ordered by God. Eid al-Adha, known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia. It’s a joyous occasion, for which food is a hallmark with devout Muslims buying and slaughtering animals and sharing two-thirds of the meat with the poor.

Like many others, Mumtaz to is concerned that the high prices of goats have drilled big holes in the Muslim pockets this year. Many families have been forced to forego animal sacrifices as they couldn’t afford to buy high-priced goats. “It is for the first time that we will not be sacrificing a goat. We will contend with the meat that we might get from my friends,” said Mohammed Iqbal, a trader on Bibi Alabi Road. But then Bakrid is not just about animal sacrifice and feasting. “It is a mark of respect to the tradition set by Prophet Abraham, revered by followers of all the three Abrahamic religions, Islam, Christianity and Judaism. When Muslims sacrifice animals, they perform a duty ordained by Allah,” said Mohammed Iqbal, a professor at a private college in Bunder.

However, Rasheed also warned against hurting the sentiments of those who are against animal sacrifice and said that sacrifice should not be done in the open, especially in the localities and buildings where people of other faiths too reside. Bakrid’s spirit of sharing is obvious in the fact that meat is divided into three parts: the first part goes to the poor, the second to close relatives and friends and the third remains with the family which is sacrificing the animal. He also said Bakrid, which is the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, holds a very special place in the heart of the entire Muslim community worldwide and is celebrated with great zeal and excitement. Eid – Al- Adha honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail to prove his devotion and obedience to the Almighty. Muslims all across the world celebrate Bakrid by sacrificing a male goat, as a symbol of Ibrahim’s sacrifice. They feast on the meat and then distribute it to the needy.

Food is an integral part of any festival. For the Muslim community, Eid – Al – Adha is a very special occasion and undoubtedly, there is a lot to gorge on during this festival. Usually, before the prayer or namaz, people eat light. Women in Muslim households get busy from early in the morning, preparing different delicacies like mutton biryani, chapli kebab, mutton paya, mutton korma, bhuna gosht, Haleem, galouti kebabs and a lot more. The meat of the sacrificed animal is used to prepare a side dish. For sweets, there is usually shahi tukda, firni, kheer and seven, which is an essential part of a special Bakrid meal. The colour, taste and preparation of these sweets vary from region to region. The meat dishes and sevai are usually stored for the next three to four days.

Early in the morning, Muslims go and offer their prayers in the mosque, followed by a greeting session among their friends. Then the animal sacrificing ritual is performed where a goat or a lamb is slaughtered. Different dishes are prepared using the meat and then distributed equally among family, friends and the poor. The different varieties of food are the main attraction for all age groups during this festival.

History And Significance Of Eid-Al-Adha:

Eid-Al-Adha in Arabic means “Feast of the Sacrifice”. It is one of the most celebrated festivals among the Muslim community which largely celebrates devotion and obedience towards the almighty. It was on the day of Eid-Al-Adha, that God decided to test the faith and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim. Legend has it that he had a dream in which the almighty commanded him to sacrifice his son, Ismail. Ibrahim and his son showed an immense willingness to fulfil God’s command and when he was just about to perform the ultimate sacrifice by slitting his son’s throat, the almighty gets moved by his devotion and replaces his son with a lamb and asks him to sacrifice the animal instead of his son.

So, to commemorate his devotion, obedience, and unquestioning faith in the almighty, every year, Muslims all over the world sacrifice a male goat and offer their prayers. The goat is typically divided into three separate portions. These portions are meant for different purposes – one part is meant for the poor and the needy, the other part is meant for their family and friends and the third part is for their family members. Bakrid also coincides with another day of great Islamic importance, the completion of their Holy Quran.

Team Mangalorean wishes our Muslim Brethren a Happy EID!

