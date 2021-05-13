Spread the love



















Happy Eid-ul-Fitr! Al Kabir Foundation Distributes 500 Eid Meals among People of All Faith

Mangaluru: As the world and India tried to come to terms with the coronavirus pandemic’s death and doom, Muslims around the world observed Ramzan – the ninth and most sacred month in the Islamic calendar, in which it is believed the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, where Muslims fast and do charity. It was a test of faith for the community as Muslims went about their normal activities while not eating or even drinking water for sometimes as long as 15 hours a day.

This year has been extremely trying for the community given the lockdown and its economic fallout. But instead of being cowed down, the Muslim community went all out to help those in need. And one NGO named Al Kabir Foundation based in Mangaluru has been doing yeoman service during the pandemic/lockdown by distributing food kits and today on the Big feast of Ramadan, 500 plus Eid meals were distributed among people of all faith, ( food was distributed at St Angela’s Convent, Bejai, Athma Jyothi Ashram-Kadri, among others) including homeless, destitute, and also health care workers, food delivery boys, among others.

It is designated by Allah (SWT) himself as it is said: “An act of goodwill that is prescribed by Allah himself should be carried out throughout the year with the sole intention of pleasing Him. However, when the Holy Month of Ramadan arrives every type of worship and act of pleasing our Lord should be increased, including the noble act of charity. Ramadan is an honourable and blessed month, and the rewards for generosity are multiplied in it. The best charity is that given in Ramadan.

Al Kabir Foundation members (L-R ) Rahman Habeeb & Kaif……….

…and (L) Nawaz Jeppu Exchange Ramadan Greetings

Due to the countless blessings provided in the Holy month of Ramadan, Muslims tend to donate generously in this month and pay Zakat wholeheartedly. For the most part, they spend Ramadan in a state of prayer and meditation but they also invest equally in helping others. Whether it’s a child charity of their choice or assisting a relief aid organization to provide aid to other Muslim countries, Muslims feel salvation by giving Zakat. One of the many great things about Ramadan is Eid-ul-Fitr when the entire Muslim community reunites and celebrates the occasion together, enjoying all the festivities that follow afterwards.

Following on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) where the Prophet said, “A man is not a believer who fills his stomach while his neighbour is hungry. The best charity is that given by one who has little. Sadaqah wipes out sins like water extinguishes fire. Do not withhold your money, for if you did so, Allah would withhold his blessings from you. The upper hand is better than the lower hand. The upper hand is that of the giver and the lower hand is that of the beggar”, these three young men, namely Kaif, Nawaz Jeppu and Rahman Habeeb of Al Kabir Foundation, with a motto “No one stays hungry on Eid,” had distributed over 500 Eid meals comprising of Chicken Biriyani, Custard, Juice and water among people of all faith, and also to the homeless, security personnel, health care workers among others.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Kaif said, “In Ramadan, when we experience the effects of hunger during our fast, we establish a closer association with those people who usually go through the condition due to a lack of food. So fasting serves two purposes. It tests your obedience and devotion to Allah (S.W.T) and how well you can restrain yourself from the pleasures of life and it also reminds you of the people who are starving and living in famine. This feeling inspires and enables us to help others. Apart from distributing food, Charity to these families in this month will not only help them financially but will also help them out spiritually”.

“We decided to do something to make the Eid day special for the people of all faiths, along with migrant workers, homeless as well. We did not want anyone to have a bad memory of this Eid. So, we came up with this project to serve chicken biryani to almost 500 plus people across the city. We want the experience on Eid for all of them to be memorable. We had put extra effort during Ramadan by distributing food kits to those affected due to lockdown, showing that charity and service to humanity in need is the truest salvation for a person and such a noble deed never goes unrewarded in the eyes of Allah (S.W.T)” said Kaif.

It’s true that those who spend on charity will be richly rewarded. Therefore don’t feel ashamed when giving little for charity; that is because there is always goodness in giving no matter how little. The best among you are those who bring the greatest benefits to many others. Give charity without delay, for it stands in the way of calamity. And remember that the first person who benefits from an act of charity is the benefactor himself, by seeing the changes in himself and in his manners, by finding peace, by watching a smile form on the lips of another person.

In conclusion, while applauding and appreciating the Efforts, Commitment and Determination put in by Kaif, Nawaz Jeppu & Rahman Habeeb in this Charity Work, which is a Source of Salvation in Ramadan, as human beings, they have an inbuilt desire to help others. This attribute is greatly endorsed in Islam which gives immense importance to charity and helping others. Muslims are advised and encouraged to share what they have been blessed with and distribute it to those who are not so fortunate. Charity is not only beneficial for those who receive it, there also lays a great reward for the ones who give. It is essentially food for the soul and serves as a means of salvation as well. If we get enough funds from our well-wishers and donors, “Upar wale ki marzi ho toh hum pure India ki seva kar sakte hain (God willing, we will one day be able to serve all Indians, not just Mangaloreans” said Kaif.