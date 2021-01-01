Happy New Year Painting on Road Ends in Tragedy, Two Youth Die in Road Mishap at Karkala

Karkala: In a horrific accident two youth died after a speeding car hit them while they were painting happy new year on the road at Miyar under the Karkala Town Police Station limits on December 31 late night.

The deceased have been identified as Sharan (32) and Siddhu (28) natives of Bagalkote. Both were working as Tipper Drivers in karkala.

According to the Police, Sharan and Siddu were painting Happy New year on the road at Kajarbailu near Miyar in Karkala Taluk. On December 31 night while they were painting new year wishes on the road a speeding car hit them. Both suffered grievous injures, one of them died on the spot while another breathed his last on the way to hospital.

Karakala Town Police have registered a case and investigation is on.