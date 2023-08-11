Har Ghar ‘TIRANGA! 148 Post Offices in Mangaluru to Sell the Patriotic National Flag at Rs 25. The Department of Post has also announced an online sale of National Flags through its web portal — www.indiapost.gov.in and the last date to order the flags online is 12 August and the delivery will be done on 14 August.

Mangaluru: The Government of India has launched a campaign to encourage all citizens to hoist the National Flag in their houses/Apartments. As India prepares to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, the Indian national flag is being sold in post offices all around the country as part of the Har Ghar Tirangan Abhiyan 2.0. The Government of India has launched a campaign to encourage all citizens to hoist the National Flag in their houses.

L-R: Shrinath N B (Senior Postmaster (Cazetted) Mluru HPO; Ms Susheela ( Multi Tasking Staff) and Chandrashekar Shetty (Assistant Postmaster )

As per the source, India Post Office is all set to sell the National Flag through its 1.60 lakh post offices to celebrate HarGharTiranga. ” in Mangaluru you can buy them at 148 Post Offices; 2 Head Post Offices (Pandeshwar and Kulshekar); 51 Sub Post Offices; and 95 Branch Post Offices. The Government is organising the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign between 13 to 15 August. The citizens can also purchase the national flag through the office facility of the department ” said Shrinath N B- Senior Postmaster (Gazetted) at Mangaluru Head Postoffice, Pandeshwar, Mangaluru.

M Sudhakar Mallya- Senior Superintendent of Post Office, Mangaluru meets MCC Commissioner an MLAs to brief on National Flag made available by India Post Office

M. Sudhakara Mallya, the Sr. Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru & Dinesha P, Deputy Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru met C L Anand-MCC Commissioner; Jayananda Anchan-MCC Mayor, Mangaluru City, Smt. Poornima, Deputy Mayor, Mangaluru, D Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South Constituency, Dr Bharath Shetty, MLA, Mangaluru City North Constituency and Premananda Shetty, Ex-Mayor, Mangaluru and appraised them of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. They were requested to provide wide publicity to this service and encourage the public to avail of National Flags from Post Offices

Sudhakar Mallya also met Umanath Kotian, MLA, Moodabidri Constituency and briefed him of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, and requested him to encourage the public to avail of National Flags from Post Offices.

How to buy Tiranga at the India Post office offline :

You can buy the national flag from the nearest post office for a nominal cost of Rs 25. It is learnt that In this campaign, the Department of Posts is the agency for the sale and distribution of quality National Flags to all members of the public at a very reasonable rate at approx. Rs. 25/- per flag.”There is no GST applied to the flag’s sale price of Rs 25 per piece. The buyer must indicate the delivery address and the number of flags. Keep in mind that a customer can only initially buy a maximum of 5 flags. A correct phone number is also required when ordering online. Once an order is placed, there is an option to cancel. The delivery of the National Flag will be made free of cost to customers.

How to buy Tiranga via India Post online

Step 1: Click on the link and register

Step 2: Login using the credentials

Step 3: Under ‘Products’ click on ‘National Flag’ and add to the cart

Step 4: Click on ‘Buy Now; enter the mobile number again; and verify the OTP

Step 5: Click on the ‘Proceed to Payment’ option

Step 6: Pay Rs 25 using the desired mode of payment.

The Department of Post has also announced an online sale of National Flags through its web portal — www.indiapost.gov.in.

