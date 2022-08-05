‘Har Ghar Tiranga’! Buy a Indian Flag for Rs 22 at MCC & Hoist in Your Homes, Apts

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’!Buy a Indian Flag for Rs 22 at Mangaluru City Corporation offices at Lalbagh, Kadri, Surathkal, among other places & Hoist in Your Homes, Apartments, Offices etc from 13-15 August to mark completion of 75 years of Indian Independence.

Mangaluru: A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians to hoist the national flag at their homes during 13-15 August as part of the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme. Addressing the nation through the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, the prime minister also suggested the citizens to place the tricolour on their social media profile pictures from 2 August to 15 August.

Under the programme, the government wants about 200 million homes in the country, involving a billion people to fly the tricolour during 13-15 August. According to the government, the programme is aimed at increasing the spirit of patriotism.The cabinet secretary’s office has mandated ministries to ask their officers and employees to hoist the national flag in the run-up to the 76th Independence Day celebrations, during 13-15 August.

Health Care Fraternity of Unity Hospital holding the TriColour Indian Flag with Pride

MCC Zonal Commissioner Ms Rekha J Shetty handing over the Flag to Ramnathan Naik, a Businessman

The government has fixed Rs 22 per national flag to be distributed to the public under the “Har Gharpe Tiranga” campaign. As part of the Amrutha Mahostava (75 years) of Indian Independence, the union government is holding a “Har Gharpe Tiranga” campaign urging the public to hoist tri-color on their houses and other buildings.

Suhan Alva, the State General Secretary of NSUI holding the Indian Flag

Capuchin Priests L-R : Fr Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Serrao of Athma Jyothi Ashram-Kadri

To make the campaign successful even in the state, the government has decided to distribute 50 lakh flags. The union government has given 25 lakh flags to Karnataka state. The flags will be distributed at the district level including in MCC. The public has to pay Rs 22 for the flag, and the cash collected from the distribution of the flag to the public will be deposited in the bank accounts of the deputy commissioners. Later, after the completion of the campaign, the deputy commissioners should deposit the same cash to the bank account of the “Har Gharpe Tiranga” campaign.

Members of Canara Orthopaedic Society: L-R -Dr Latheesh Leo (Secretary), Dr Sachidananda Rai (President); and Dr Rithesh D’souza- Anaesthesiologist at Father Muller Hospital

The national flag can now remain hoisted through the night if it is in the open and hoisted by a member of the public. The Central Ministry of Home Affairs has amended the Flag Code of India 2002 to allow for the national flag to be flown even at night. Earlier, the flag could be hoisted only between sunrise and sunset. The government had also replaced paragraph 1.2 of Part I of the flag code with the statement “The National Flag shall be made of hand-spun and handwoven or machine-made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting.”

Meeting MCC Zonal Commissioner Ms Rekha J Shetty at her office in MCC Kadri branch, she said, “The Mangaluru zone has received nearly 9000 flags, which will be distributed among the MCC offices here. At our Kadri office we received around 500 flags, and since two days we have been selling quite a few of them. Citizens are all excited to celebrate the 75 years of Indian Independence, and are eagerly waiting to hoist the flags in their homes, apartments , offices etc. Starting 13 August people have been requested to hoist the flag the right way, and it has been permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs that the flag can stay hoisted day and night, and should be lowered on 15 August by sunset. My Independence Day greetings on behalf of MCC to the citizens, well in advance”.

