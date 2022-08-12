Har Ghar Tiranga Display at Sahyadri College- Weaving National Flag by Power Loom Training Centre

Mangaluru: On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence – Har Ghar Thiranga Campaign was initiated in the campus by displaying the specially weaved Indian National Flag by Trainees under DSIR Project – The Power loom Training Centre for Women of department of Business Administration (MBA) at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru.

The flags were displayed in the college premises by the principal, Dr Rajesha S; management trustees, staff and Students. During the Training on Weaving, the trainees showed interest in Weaving the Indian National Flag which was encouraged by Dr Vishal Samartha, project investigator – DSIR project; professor Padmanabha B, Co-PI – DSIR project and Master Trainer Raghavendra Betageri.

