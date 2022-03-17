Harassed by farm owner, driver’s family seeks mercy killing in K’taka



Madikeri (Karnataka): A driver, along with his family, has filed a petition seeking mercy killing before the President for being tortured by the farm owner.

Subramani’s family from Palibetta in Virajpet taluq claimed that the owner has dug a

15-feet trench around their to prevent their movement. They are forced to reach their house using a ladder.

Subramani has filed a petition in this regard saying he has been working in a 250-acre estate as a driver since 25 years and lives in a quarter provided by the owner.

But after some differences cropped up between the two over a financial matter, the estate owner Annamalai asked him to vacate the quarters. Subramani maintained that he would go out once the owner clears his dues of Rs 12 lakh.

An enraged Annamalai then dug a 15-feet trench around the house of Subramani overnight with a JCB. He also cut the electricity and water connection. The family members are heckled for passing through farm to reach outside.

Subramani family has filed two complaints in this regard with Virajpet Rural police station.

The labourer has stated that his wife is sick and he feels helpless and hence has filed a petition seeking mercy killing.

Pavithra, his daughter said that they are being given life threats also and deadlines to vacate the house without settling the dues.

However, the farm management rejected the allegations stating that it was as per the requirements of ‘Vaastu’.