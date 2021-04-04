Spread the love



















Hard work of workers will ensure victory of BJP candidates in TN: CT Ravi



New Delhi: Two days before voting in the Tamil Nadu polls, BJP National General Secretary and state in-charge C T Ravi said the hard work of workers in the last 50 years will ensure the victory of the saffron party’s candidates.

Polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2. Currently the BJP has no representation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The saffron party is contesting the Tamil Nadu polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK and the PMK. The BJP has got 20 seats to contest in the alliance.

Ravi told IANS that don’t go by the number of seats the BJP is contesting but our strike rate will be more than 60 per cent.

“For the last five decades our workers worked hard on a daily basis and their hard work will be visible in election results on May 2. One should not get surprised seeing the results as it has been achieved over the years with the help of dedicated and committed workers,” the Tamil Nadu BJP in-charge said.

“We will be winning the majority of seats. We have got seats in all the regions of the state and that shows our presence and organisational strength,” he said.

The BJP believes that the organization has reached every booth of the state and is active among the electorate. “BJP has constituted booth committees at all booths across the states and over 75 per cent of these booth committees are active,” he said.

Ravi claimed that this Assembly election will establish the BJP as a party of the masses in Tamil Nadu. “We are winning seats in all the regions and getting support from people for our developmental agenda. This election will establish BJP as a force in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He said that along with the seats, the party vote share will also increase in the state.

“We are confident of increasing our vote share from 19 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, which dipped in 2016 to single digit when we contested from many new areas. In this election we will get a record vote,” he said.

Talking about increased acceptance of the party, Ravi said that people from all sections of society have joined the BJP.

“In future, I assure everyone that Tamil Nadu will have BJP MLAs from the current zero representation. People are coming out in support of the BJP despite the negative campaign run against us by the DMK and other rivals,” he said.