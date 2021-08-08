Spread the love



















Harish Bhat Pakshi Vana of Alva’s featured in the ‘Act to Restore’ Campaign by CEE & UNEP

Moodbidri: A poster on Forest Ecosystem features Harish Bhat Pakshi Vana of Alva's Institute of Engineering and Technology, Moodubidire in the ‘Act to Restore’ campaign initiated by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Centre for Environment Education (CEE).

The theme for this year is ‘Ecosystem Restoration’, and this year also marks the formal launch of the ‘UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration’ 2021-2030.

The poster will be circulated among students, teachers and other stakeholders including individuals, NGOs, professionals, youth organizations, communities, journalists, corporates across India. The six-month-long Information-Education-Communication campaign is called ‘Act to Restore.

A specific ecosystem is highlighted each month viz. Oceans and Coasts for June, Forest Ecosystems for July, Freshwater for August, Farmlands and Grasslands for September, Mountains for October, and Urban areas for November with all the information, action plans, and case studies across the country.

Alva’s case study on Harish Bhat Pakshi Vana was released for the month of July on Forest Ecosystem Poster.

About Harish Bhat Pakshi Vana

Alva’s Education Foundation and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) initiated work on developing a bird park in 2017 on a barren land of about 2 acres, located within the Engineering college campus in Moodbidri. This area was used as a football ground which was allowed for restoration work. It began by growing buffalo grass which helped in stabilizing the soil of the area. To have a good diversity of wild birds, fruiting and flowering trees were selected and a pond was excavated. Slowly with the efforts of AEF team, researchers from IISc, gardening staff, teachers and students, the area was restored which is now home to over 104 species of birds.

Decade long activities to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The decade activities are led by the UNEP, FAO and partners (IUCN, CBD, UNCCD, UNESCO, UNECE and UNFCCC) which cover terrestrial as well as coastal and marine ecosystems.

This drive highlights the efforts and provides opportunities to turn the tide to prevent and reverse the degradation of ecosystems like agricultural areas, grasslands, mountains, wetlands, protected wildlife reserves, managed plantations, lakes, rivers, coastal areas etc., worldwide.

The tangible benefits of the Decade can be viewed through the lens of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as substantial Nature-based solutions for climate change mitigation and adaptation, water and food security, poverty reduction, economic growth and biodiversity conservation.

The ecosystem restoration theme refers to taking action for repairing ecosystems that have been degraded as well as protecting the ones that are healthy. Education and communication play a critical role in reaching out to various target groups to inform and involve them in taking appropriate action for ecosystem preservation.

