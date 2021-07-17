Spread the love



















Harish Rawat reaches out to Amarinder after Punjab feud escalates



New Delhi: Amid escalating tension due to ongoing tussle in Punjab Congress unit, state in-charge Harish Rawat has flown to Chandigarh to meet sulking chief minister Amarinder Singh. Sources say the chief minister wrote back to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that party will split if Navjot Sidhu is given charge of the Punjab Congress.

Sources say Amarinder Singh in his letter had said, that he will not contest under Navjot Singh Sidhu if he is elevated to the top organizational post of the state.

On Friday, Harish Rawat and Sidhu had met Sonia and Rahul Gandhi but the meeting ended early, sources said.

After the meeting Harish Rawat said, “I have submitted a note to the party president and as she decides it will be made public.”

When asked Sidhu will be made party president, Rawat responded: “Who said Sidhu will be made party president”?

Sidhu, after leaving from Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath did not speak to the media.

The meeting came in the wake of speculation that Sidhu is likely to be made the state Congress president, which had upset Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, sources said.

Sources said the Congress was mulling an idea of appointing a Dalit and an upper caste Hindu as the working presidents. But, Amarinder Singh’s unhappiness has compelled the party to think otherwise.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Like this: Like Loading...