Harrowing Experience for Mluru-Bluru Bound Passengers due to Technical Snag

Mangaluru: It was a harrowing experience for passengers flying from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to Bengaluru in a SpiceJet flight due a technical snag, and miscommunication by the airline staff. The SpiceJet flight (SG3027) was scheduled to depart at 7.50 am, but was delayed due to poor visibility. It is learnt that the flight could not land at MIA, and returned to Bengaluru.

The passengers were informed that the diverted flight was rescheduled, and would land at MIA around 10.30 am, but around 10.15 am, the passengers were informed that the flight was cancelled. Five minutes later, even as upset passengers were looking for alternatives, they were told that the flight would return to MIA, after refuelling at Bengaluru airport.

Photo for Illustration Only

The flight landed around 10.45 am, and the passengers were made to board the flight. As per a passenger who stated that after leaving the apron, as the flight was about to take off at 11.30 am, the pilot decided to abort the flight, citing a technical snag. “The flight returned to the apron, and passengers were made to wait inside the aircraft for 15 minutes, and later asked to deboard,” added the passenger who was a real estate consultant, and travelling to the state capital along with three others, for a business meeting.

He also said the flight crew informed him that the flight would depart again around 1.30 pm or 2 pm. “However, we decided to opt for another flight in the afternoon. We wished that the airline had informed us in advance about the cancellation, and we would not have missed the meeting,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vinoth G, head, SpiceJet at MIA, had said that the flight was first diverted in the morning, due to bad weather in Mangaluru. “After landing, the flight was supposed to carry 27 passengers, but was cancelled due to maintenance issues. We have given alternative options to passengers”, he said.

