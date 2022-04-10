HARRY FERNANDES’s DIRECTORAL NEW HINDI/MARATHI MOVIE ‘VEDA’ MUHURAT HELD IN DUBAI

UAE: Production House ‘Veda House of Talent’ & ‘Karma Productions’ Movie Produced by Hemangini Kaj titled ‘VEDA – In search of truth’ had a grand muhurat in Dubai Marine in an Exclusive Nanje Yacht, floating beside Dubai’s icon Atlantis Hotel.

The Muhurat program started at 10 am on Saturday the 9th of April 2021 and was opened up by Production Manager Shodhan Prasad of Sandhya Creations Movies Producer/Distributor who welcomed aboard Businessman Konkani/Kannada/Tulu Film Producer Frank Fernandes, Businessman Tulu Film Producer Ronald Martis, Businessman Actor/Singer/Philanthropist Joseph Mathias, Writer/Actor Nanu Marol, Actor/Digital Marketing Specialist Deepak Paladka, Actor/Social Activist Ashok Bailur, Journalist Ayaz of Khaleej Times, Businessman Arvind Kaj & daughter Sonal Kaj, Inventor Scientist Businessman Z. Mathew of Senzo Group of Companies from Mumbai, Businessman Lokesh Aswani Founder & Director of ‘Down to Earth’ Organic Foods in Dubai, Dilip Singh Parmar, Pruthviraj Singh Parmar Advocates from India, Businessman Nanje Yachts Sandeep Rai, Producer/Actress Hemangini Kaj & Writer-Director Harry Fernandes who has to his credit directing various hit Hindi, Bhojpuri, Marathi & Konkani Movies.

After welcoming the guests onboard, the Muhurat got inaugurated with the traditional lighting of the lamp and words of blessings by all the dignitaries. Each and every member spoke words of encouragement and blessed the new venture of Hamangini Kaj. Some of the guests shared their movie experiences and also motivated Hemangini to further proceed in making VEDA Movie in Tulu, Konkani & Malayalam too. Refreshments were served onboard followed by photoshoots capturing spectacular locations of Dubai as the Yachts made its ways in between the blue waters of the island. Videography was also done capturing the whole event. Ultimately it was an exclusive differently made Movie launching Muhurat in Dubai.

Once the star casting is finalized the shooting will start most probably internationally in various countries including Dubai.

The technical team led by Writer-Director Harry Fernandes will have DOP by Ajay Vishwakarma, Music Director Gunvant Sen, Choreography Pappu Khanna, Editor Abhishek Mhaskar, Digital Marketing by Deepak Palladka, Production Designer Shodhan Prasad & Production Management Team comprising of Shodhan Prasad (in Dubai), John Cherian & James (in Mumbai) & Prem D’Souza (in Mangalore).

Director Harry Fernandes has worked with various actors including Hema Malini, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Ravi Kishan, Varsha Usgaonkar and many well-known actors. Harry who started initially assisting the great Bollywood director Lawrence D’Souza of ‘Saajan’ fame through whom he attained valuable experience in filmmaking. Later to his credit, he has given back to back four super hit Bhojpuri films and also bagged the ‘Best Dialogue Writer’ award in Bhojpuri, Best Film Award in Konkani ‘Sophiya’. He has also directed the Marathi film ‘Madhymvarg’, Hindi films Anjaane the unknown’ starring Manisha Koirala, ‘Aaj Ka Karan Arjun’, ‘Ganga Jamuna Saraswati’, ‘Gola Barood’ and many more hit movies in various languages.

Producer Actress Hemangini of the upcoming movie ‘VEDA’ is a born talented actor who has acted in several Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada & Telugu Movies. Hemangini has worked predominantly in the Tamil movie industry. Hemangini’s some of the hit movies include JK, Enum Nanbanin Vazhkai, The Lady Dhabang, Mee, Saubhagyavati Bhavah, Lal Salaam and has to her credit around 12 Marathi Movies, 8 Gujarathi Movies, 8 Hindi Movies, 3 Kannada Movies including acting in one with the famous Kannada Film Director M.S. Sathya and various other Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam movies and TV Serials which in count would be more than 35 numbers.

She bagged the ‘Gujarati State Award’ for ‘Best Actress’ which was bestowed in the hands of our Indian PM Shri. Narendra Modi who showered words of praise for her role. She also bagged Marathi Film ‘Rang Maza Vegada’ which was recommended by our Indian Union Transport Minister Nithin Gadkari. Also, she got nominated for the ‘Goa Film Festival’ and also ‘Kala God Film Festival’.

Hemangini also produced one movie in Kannada (Abhisarika) & in Marathi (Amba). She worked with various well-known actors including Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Shinde, Shakti Kapoor and Raza Murad. She has for her credit various TV Serials with Hindi Actor Director Farooq Shaikh. She also has Music Album with T-Series and other Music Companies in India.

On the whole Hemangini Kaj is a multi-talented artiste who at a young age has achieved a lot of accolades in her career be it a Film Acting, Production House, Music Albums, an Event or a diversified Property & Construction business; she stands tall so far.

Currently based in UAE with Arvind Kaj couple her parents who are into the Construction business and sister Sonal Kaj. Hemangini also has a ‘Veda House of Talent Studio’ in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, HK Art & Entertainment Company in Dubai and Kaj Property & Real Estate Company also in Dubai.