Harshad Ayub Elected President and Moidin Nisar Gen Secretary of BSMI Riyadh

Riyadh: The annual meeting of the BSMI (Bajpe Surrounding Minorities Ithihaad) Riyadh was held at the Alnobayiah Resort, KSA here on March 18 March.

The programme began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Mohammed Nahiz Bin Nisar. The meeting was presided by the committee president Irshad Moidin. General Secretary Sabith Hassan presented the Annual report and Financial Statement.

Various plans that could be implemented for the development of Bajpe and Surrounding Jamath were discussed during the meeting. The purpose of the organization was explained and the implementation of the future plans was discussed and decisions were taken.

The New Committee of BSMI Riyadh was formed and the Election procedure was led by BSMI founder member and Advisor Azeez Bankal. Harshad Ayub was elected as the president of BSMI, Khalid Kanchi Vice President; Moidin Nisar, General Secretary; Shafeeq Shareef, Secretary; Ismail Touseef Treasurer; Azeez Bankal and Irshad Moidin as advisors. Similarly, Nisar Ahmed, Aaqib, Asif, Sabith Abdullah, Samith Abdullah, Salahuddin, Razik, Salam and Ansar Ahmed were elected as the Executive Committee members.

The residents of Bajpe and surrounding areas residing in Riyadh attended the meeting.