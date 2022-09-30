Harshendra Kumar Inaugurates 5th Outlet ‘The Ocean Pearl’ in Ujire

Mangaluru: Ocean Pearl Hotels Pvt Ltd, a name to reckon with in the hospitality sector, is proud to announce the addition of the 5th jewel to their crown of luxury hotels with the inauguration of their new Hotel in Ujire on 30 September 2022. The inauguration was carried out through the ceremonious lighting of the lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, D Harshendra Kumar, Secretary, SDM Education Society, Ujire mentioned the fact that the opening of Ocean Pearl in Ujire has served to satisfy the oft-expressed need for a quality hotel in Dharmastala. Sagar Ratna restaurants have gained a reputation for quality and here too it would shine bright like the proverbial Pearl in the ocean. He complimented B Shashidhar Shetty and Jayaram Banan on this endeavour and expressed the hope that it would flourish and offer great service to the people of the region.

The hotel is situated in Kashi Palace, Ujire, named after the mother of B Shashidhar Shetty, owner of the property, who informed the gathering that after having the experience of being in the catering industry in Gujarat for 30 years, he decided to set up topnotch hospitality services in terms of quality restaurants and hotel rooms for a comfortable stay in Dharmasthala, for the convenience of pilgrims visiting the town. He was happy to offer the hotel in the name of his mother.

Sri Jayaram Banan, Chairman, Ocean Pearl Group of Hotels, Sri Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, RSS leader, Sri Nalin Kumar Kateel, President, BJP Karnataka, Sri Harikrishna Bantwal, Dr Bharat Shetty Y., MLA, Mangaluru City North, Sri Rajesh Naik, MLA, Bantwal, Sri Umanath Kotian, MLA Mulki-Moodbidri, Sri Krishna Palemar, former MLA, Dr Mohan Alva, Chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, Sri Vivek Alva, Sri Girish B.N., Vice-President, The Ocean Pearl, Sri Patla Sathish Shetty and Sri Sharath Krishna Padvetnaya were present, among others on the occasion.

Spread over 3 floors, The Ocean Pearl, Ujire offers 34 rooms, which include 31 executive rooms, 2 suite rooms, and 1 presidential suite, Pacific, a state-of-the-art conference hall with a seating capacity of 200 persons, Sagar Ratna, a veg restaurant with a seating capacity of 140 persons and Coral, the famed multi-cuisine non-vegetarian restaurant with a seating capacity of 50 persons.

