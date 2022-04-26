Haryana needs 3,000 MW more power in summer



Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the state require additional 3,000 MW electricity in summer and necessary arrangements are being made by the government to overcome the shortage.

About 400 MW will be produced through a short-term forecasting model, the Chief Minister said at a review meeting with officers of power distribution companies here.

Likewise, 500-500 MW would be made available through short-term model.

Besides, the process of taking power from hydroelectric power plants will be completed soon. In this way, power cut problems can be permanently resolved.

Power Minister Ranjit Singh was also present at the meeting.

To meet the increasing power consumption during summer, problems at the power station in Khedar village are being resolved and it will soon be made operational.

Also, he said, a new power plant of 750 MW would be set up in Yamunanagar. After its installation, additional power will be generated.

He said along with the generation of electricity, discoms are also improving the transmission system to ensure there is no shortage of electricity in Haryana.