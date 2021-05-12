Spread the love



















Haryana Roadways converts five mini-buses into ambulances

Gurugram: As part of its efforts to cater to more ambulance services to the Gurugram residents, the Haryana Roadways has converted five of its mini-buses into ambulances.

According to the Roadways officials, they will soon hand over these mini-buses to the health department to augment the ambulance services in Gurugram.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said that it has been decided to convert five mini-buses into ambulances by implementing the guidelines issued by the state government.

He informed that four beds have been installed in each ambulance. Besides, these buses have been designed in such a way that the patient can be given the necessary facilities including oxygen.

Fans have also been installed in these buses and arrangements have been made to keep the medical box, oxygen cylinder stand, PPE kit and sanitiser, Garg added.

“All the departments in Gurugram are working day and night in collaboration with each other to break the chain of Covid infection in the district. Every effort is being made to provide better health facilities to the Covid patients to prevent the spread of the infection.

Red Cross volunteers, civil defence, various social organisations are working in solidarity, supporting the district administration in this hour of crisis,” Garg said.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to the residents to seriously follow the Covid approach behaviour in containing the infection and stay indoors as far as possible.