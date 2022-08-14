Haryana to set up memorial of Partition heroes in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced a world-class war memorial to be built by Panchnad Smarak Trust near Pipli town in Kurukshetra district to remember those who were martyred at the time of the country’s Partition.

Speaking at the state-level programme organised in Kurukshetra to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the Chief Minister said he wished the ‘Shaheedi Smarak’ or war memorial should be recognised at the national level for which every section of society ensures their contribution.

He called upon the people to remember the sacrifices of their ancestors and come forward to contribute to the construction of the memorial.

The Chief Minister said he would also make personal contributions on behalf of the government for its construction.

While paying tribute to those who died during the Partition, Khattar said today would be a day to bring epoch-making changes in the history of India.

“On this day in 1947 the process of India’s Independence was going on, while on the other hand the Partition of the country took place. Post-Independence literature is full of tragic stories of Partition.”

Recalling the time of Partition, the Chief Minister said, “Our ancestors chose to be beheaded rather than being converted. Now it is our responsibility to narrate these stories to the coming generations so as to ensure that they have information about the struggle and sacrifice of their ancestors.”

The Chief Minister said during the Partition about 1.20 crore people were displaced and lakh of people were killed. “Our ancestors sacrificed their lives showing indomitable courage for country and culture.”

“During Partition when the families came to India, they had no food, shelter and clothes, but they did not beg and worked hard to become independent. With their hard work, they made the barren land fertile,” said the Chief Minister.

He announced the government is considering giving some rights to those cultivating fertile land. He called upon the young generation that “if we want to take the country forward, then we have to remember our society, culture and dialect.”

Going down memory lane, the Chief Minister said he himself grew up in such families displaced from Pakistan and well understands the trauma and the pain of Partition. The pain of the Partition of the country can never be forgotten, he said.

“A grateful nation, while celebrating Independence, also salutes those sons and daughters of the motherland who had to sacrifice their lives in the violence,” he added.

On this occasion, exhibitions on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at public places like railway stations, airports, and malls were organised across the state.

A documentary based on the true stories of the family members of 1,200 people who were martyred at the time of partition was also shown at the venues.

