Hashneen Chauhan recalls being cheated by people in initial years of acting career

Punjabi actress Hashneen Chauhan recalled how she was cheated by certain people in the initial years of her career in the entertainment industry. She said that she was cheated on and was given false commitments.



Hashneen said: “It happened sometime back when I was planning to step my foot in showbiz. It was a new world for me so I tried to get contacts from people here and there. I contacted many people, out of which one of them introduced himself as a casting director. He asked me to share my profile and he would pass that on to the renowned production houses of Punjab. In return, he asked me to pay 10,000.”

Hashneen, who worked in Punjabi films, TV shows, and music videos, further added: “It was the initial days of my journey and I was naive at that time. I don’t belong to a filmy background so I had no source to check the authenticity of that person. However, he sounded so convincing and impersonated himself as an intellectual, educated, and eloquent speaking person. I had no other way but to trust him. So, I paid him the amount he demanded and I was shocked to see what happened next. He blocked me after receiving the money.”

Lastly, Hashneen said: “It was really a demotivating phase for me which made me think whether this profession is good for me or not. However, I bucked up courage and decided to let bygones be bygones and work hard to make a career for myself.”

