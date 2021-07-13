Spread the love



















Hasiru Dala – APD Foundation conducts COVID Vaccination Drive for waste pickers at Pachchanady

Mangaluru: Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation in association with Dakshina Kannada District Administration and the state health authorities organised a special Covid Vaccination Drive for waste pickers at Pacchchanady Colony in the city on Saturday, July 7, 2021.

86 waste pickers were given the first dose of the Covaxin Covid vaccine. Among these, 21 recipients were above 45 years and 65 waste pickers were below 45 years. 14 front line workers were also vaccinated during the drive. A team of doctors and health care workers from Shakthinagara PHC administered the vaccine. Asha Karyakartas and Anganavadi Karyakartas helped in making the vaccination drive successful. This drive provided coverage to about 99 percent of the waste pickers of Pacchchanady Colony. Tea and refreshments were provided to all the vaccine recipients. The second dose of the vaccine will be administered after the prescribed due date. Furthermore, vaccination to another batch of about 50+ waste pickers in and around Mangalore city will be undertaken soon.

Waste pickers are among the most affected by the lockdown. Due to financial difficulties they cannot sit back at home and are forced to go out to work to feed their family. Due to ignorance and frequent public exposure, they are at high risk of contracting Covid-19 infection. Hence Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation, which have been striving for the welfare of waste pickers during the past three years, decided to organize the Covid Vaccination Drive in association with the District Administration and the State health authorities.

“Our vaccination drive was successful mainly because of support extended by the Deputy Commissioner of the district, Dr. Rajendra KV. He understood the situation of our waste pickers and coordinated with the District Health and Family Welfare Officer, Dr. Kishor Kumar and Taluk Health Officer Dr. Sujay Bhandary, who along with Dr. Rachana Shetty helped us organize the vaccination drive and provided us 100 slots for vaccination at Pachanady,” said Abdullah A. Rehman, Founder and CEO of APD Foundation.

Nagraj Ragav Anchan, Convener, Hasiru Dala and Vanishree B. R., Convener of APD Foundation were the coordinators of the vaccination drive.

For further details contact:

· Ms. Vanishree B. R. (Convener, APD Foundation): Mobile: 87621 62036

· Mr. Nagraj Ragav Anchan (Convener, Hasiru Dala): Mobile: 9663506158

Like this: Like Loading...