Hasiru Dala & APD Foundation Install 40 Awareness Sign Boards to mark WOD

Hasiru Dala & APD Foundation Install 40 awareness Sign Boards along the Netravati River to mark World Ocean Day Mangaluru, on June 8, 2022

Mangaluru: APD Foundation and Hasiru Dala observed World Ocean Day on June 8 with a unique project titled ‘Revitalisation – Collective Action for the Ocean’ on the bridge across the River Netravati en route to Ullal. As a part of the project, 40 signboards have been installed along the stretch covering Netravati Bridge to create mass awareness against polluting the river with the dumping of waste.

The Mayor of Mangaluru, Premananda Shetty, unveiled the awareness boards and congratulated the efforts of the APD foundation and Hasiru Dala. “During the last year, the APD foundation and Hasiru Dala have cleaned this locality and stopped the waste from joining the ocean. I appreciate the efforts of the two organisations, the students, volunteers and all others who have strived to keep the river clean.” He appealed to the citizens to keep the river clean and warned that a fine of Rs. 10,000/- would be imposed on violators. He added that fencing of the bridge to prevent suicide and the installation of CCTV had also helped in reducing pollution of the river. He said more CCTV cameras will be installed soon.

Zonal Commissioner Shabarinath Rai, Environmental Engineer Deepthi, the local ward Corporator Veena Mangala, environmental activist Jeeth Milan, Karim of Jamat-e-Islami Hind, environmentalist Riyaz, Ummar Kunni Alekara of River Environmental Protection Committee, Kishore Attavar of Roshni Alumni Association, several Health Officers and Police Officers, students of School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya and St .Aloysius College were present.

In 2021, APD Foundation and Hasiru Dala worked for several months on the Namma Netravati, Namma Javabdari campaign to clean waste from the banks of the Netravati River in association with Mangaluru City Corporation and Mangaluru City Police. As a result of this campaign, about 33 tonnes of waste was cleared from the banks of the river.

Certificates were distributed to all the volunteers who participated in this campaign. The programme was compered by Nagaraj Anchan. Roopakala welcomed the gathering, and Geetha Surya gave a vote of thanks.