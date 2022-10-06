Hasiru Dala & APD Foundation Install Solar Lighting for 12 Families at Pachchanady

Mangaluru: In a new initiative to reach out to the neglected segments of society, Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation have installed essential indoor solar lighting for 12 families of waste pickers residing in Pachchanady in the city at a cost of Rs. 1,26,000. About 20 school-going children will especially benefit from this initiative.

These families had been living in the dark for many years, with no electricity facility in their dwellings. The families were living in fear as the site was infested with venomous snakes. The children were having a difficult time studying at night.

After learning about the plight of these families, Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation conceived the project, and SELCO India (an affiliate of SELCO Foundation) provided the solar lights at a subsidised cost. Local and nonresident donors provided the balance of funding for the project. The project was successfully completed on September 28, 2022.

“Waste pickers play an important role in keeping the city clean. In fact, we consider them the ‘informal city beautifiers’. They deserve a better quality of life. Providing solar lighting enables them to live safely and there is a long-term impact as their children can perform better in studies and come up in life,” said Abdullah A. Rehman, Founder and CEO of APD Foundation, who was also one of the major donors for the project.

Ravi Karkera, Santosh Shetty, Sadashiva Poojary, Sathish Salian, Sandeep Chaudhari, Gururaj Poojary, Viraj Shetty, Yogish Poojary, Remmy Lobo, Ashwini Dinesh are the other donors. The project was coordinated by Nagraj Anchan, Roopakala, and Hemachandra from Hasiru Dala and Geetha Surya from APD Foundation.

