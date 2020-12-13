Spread the love



















Hasirudala & APD Needs Volunteers for ‘The Ocean Plastic Recycle Project’

Mangaluru: Plastic pollution in the ocean is a serious threat. If we continue to pollute our oceans with plastic, not only the food source will disappear, but also many jobs and activities related to the ocean. The time to act was yesterday, but if we manage to take proper action now, we still have time to avoid a complete disaster and stop plastic pollution in our oceans,

Anti Pollution Drive (APD) & Hasirudala needs all your support as a volunteer to observe the pattern of waste entering the water body & IEC engagement to the public as per observation. It is time to act now! Join “The ocean plastic recycle project”. By joining the exciting journey with Anti Pollution Drive & Hasirudala “The Ocean Plastic Recycle Project”, you show that you care about our planet and take responsibility.

Many have already joined us for IEC engagement. The event is scheduled for the 3rd week of December. Are you going to be the next volunteer? For detailed information contact: Vanishree: +91 87621 62036

When we protect our ocean, we are protecting our life. Aquatic pollution is a very serious environmental issue that we are facing right now…Human activities pollute water. Can we humans play a major role in preventing pollution? With our Eco-host Niveditha @nivedithapdevadiga

Join us live @antipollutiondrive to understand what happens inside water…On Sunday (TODAY), 13th December 2020 at 5:00 PM, With Dr Shivakumar Magada Professor of Aquatic Biology, Fisheries Research and Information Center, Hebbal, Bengaluru, and also a 2017 ENVIRONMENTALIST awardee.

We will focus on the aquatic ecosystem, how pollution is caused, the guidelines, Prevention aquatic pollution. What is our role in the abatement..? With this informative session, we can adopt measures that will help prevent water pollution on a global level for a healthier lifestyle.

