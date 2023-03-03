Hassan: Bride-to-be in ICU after makeup, beautician detained for questioning

A beautician in Karnataka’s Hassan was detained for questioning after a young woman who got her makeup done for her wedding was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after her face got disfigured, police said on Friday.



The incident, which had taken place in Arsikere town of Hassan, came to light on Friday. According to police, the victim is a resident of Jajur village.

The victim, whose marriage was fixed, got her makeup done in the Gangashri Harbal Beauty Parlour and Spa of the town 10 days ago. However, after the makeup, the victim’s face turned swollen, ugly, and disfigured.

Beautician Ganga told the victim that she has got a new kind of makeup and applied it on her face. After the makeup, the victim suffered from an allergic reaction. Following the development, her marriage has been postponed.

Arasikere City police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

