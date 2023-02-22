Hassan: Minor wife gives birth, 26-year-old husband arrested

Karnataka police have arrested a 26-year-old man for marrying and impregnating a minor in Begur village of Hassan district in the state, police said on Wednesday.



The arrested person is identified as Mahadevaswamy, from Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district. According to police, Mahadevaswamy had fallen in love with the minor and got married to her.

The girl gave birth to a male child at a private hospital in Mysuru. She is 17 years old. Meanwhile, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) from Gundlupet, who got the information in this regard, lodged a police complaint with Begur police station.

The police, acting on the complaint, have charged Mahadevaswamy under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) and arrested him.

He is sent to judicial custody. The hospital authorities have stated that the mother and child are healthy.

