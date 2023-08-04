Hate Speech at Protest, Suo-motto Case Filed against Sharan Pumpwell and Dinesh Mendon

Udupi: A Suo-motto case has been filed in Udupi town police station against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell and Dinesh Mendon for hate speech at a protest meeting held in Udupi on August 3.

During the protest meeting held against the Udupi College video incident, Sharan Pumpwell had said, “Our mothers should be alert in the coming days. Those women holding brooms in their hands should hold weapons. When Injustice is happening against Hindus, we should be ready to hold Swords in our hands. If anyone tries to create problems, we will not sit quiet. Our Hindu girls and temples are targeted by Muslims”.

Also another VHP leader Dinesh Mendon in his speech said, “If the government fails to provide justice, the Adi-Udupi naked case, Hiriyadka Hasanabba case etc. will be repeated”.

The Supreme Court on April 28 directed States to suo motu register FIRs on hate speech incidents and proceed against offenders without waiting for someone to complain. As per the Supreme Court order, Udupi Town Police have registered a Suo-motto case against Sharan Pumpwell and Dinesh Mendon.

