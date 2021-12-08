Have a look on Best cricket betting sites India – Review

Best cricket betting sites in India

Gambling at gambling houses and betting on cricket are both prohibited in India, as you may know. But there is a workaround to this method. Cricket betting sites will give you this opportunity because online cricket betting is not prosecuted by laws. We have reviewed various bookmakers and compiled a list of the best bookies in cricket for you.

Parimatch India

This is a good example of an online cricket betting site. You can find bets on various leagues and tournaments. There are also a large number of matches to wager on. You will also definitely like the live betting section. It would allow you to gamble on cricket matches live as they happen. This is very convenient because before you make a bet, you can look at the level of play of the teams.

10CRIC

10Cric is an international company specializing in the Indian market. 10Cric offers a unique and convenient bookmaker, filled to the brim with cricket betting options (along with many other sports). They also have an excellent live betting platform and even an online casino. Even the name of the site indicates that the site puts a huge emphasis on cricket betting. At 10Cric, You’ll discover cricket matches from worldwide that you can wager on. These include the IPL, ICC World Cup, Sheffield Shield and plenty more.

10Cric even has an Indian Premier League betting news section, which keeps you up to date with current events in the IPL to give yourself the best chance of winning your IPL bets.

Betway India

Betway is an international betting site with a large fan base in India. They provide great cricket betting options and a fantastic LIVE betting platform. Betway also allows Indian players to make deposits using UPI, NetBanking, Paytm, PhonePe and other convenient methods. Let’s take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of this online cricket betting site.

Pros:

The site is geared toward Indian players;

A good line of cricket betting;

A solid welcome bonus is available;

Nice site design;

The Hindi language is available on the site.

Cons:

Site support may take a long time to respond to your messages because of the heavy workload.

1XBet India

1xBet is one of India’s most well-known betting sites, and for good reason! With a vast choice of sports betting and casino options, 1xBet is ideal for the punter who enjoys a little bit of everything. 1xBet also accepts a variety of popular and quick payment options for deposits and withdrawals, making it simple for anyone in India to use the betting site. You can wager on the Gold League, Silver League, Diamond Cricket League T10, Cricket 19, Cyber League, and other leagues on this company’s cricket site. The quantity of different forms of bets is average, and it will work well for you.

Bet365 India

In one way or another, everyone in the cricket world has undoubtedly seen bet365’s sports betting advertisements. They are a renowned website when it comes to betting, notably bet365 cricket or sports betting in general. With over 15 years of expertise in the market, their credibility is unquestionable, as it is uncommon to discover cricket/sports betting services that have been around for that long. Here are the pros and cons of this Indian cricket betting site for cricket.

Pros:

Good reputation around the world

Money security at a high level.

User-friendly interface for both desktop and mobile applications.

Fast customer support

Provides good odds

Cons:

A limited number of promotions.

FAQ

Can I trust online cricket betting sites in India?



You can definitely trust the sites we told you about in our article. A site is trustworthy if it has a license. All of the sites in our article are licensed.

What is account verification and how to pass it?

In simple words, account verification is proof of identity. All major cricket betting sites in India ask their customers to verify their identities. To be verified, you will need to take pictures of your documents (scans of your passport, driver’s license or utility bills).

Are there any maximum betting limits?

These moments are set by each bookmaker’s office individually. Much will depend on the popularity of the event. Maximum betting limits are offered for the most popular events.