Have Any Holiday Plans-Globe Travels will Make Them Joyful, Fruitful & Worthful – William D’souza, the Proprietor of Globe Travels celebrated a Thoughtful & Joyful Christmas with Family and Staff

Mangaluru: From colourful decorations, blissful surroundings, and lots of sweets, Christmas is indeed one of the most vibrant festivals and it is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, who is believed to be the Son of God in the Christian religion. While the term ‘Christmas’ translates to ‘mass on Christ’s day,’ it is referred to as ‘Yuletide’ in Germany. However, devotees believe it to be a time of restoration and renowned strength, and thus is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. To mark this festival, people adorn their homes with bright lights, flower wreaths and other decorations. The Christmas tree is decked with stunning ornaments that add more beauty to every home.

WILLIAM D’SOUZA- Proprietor/Director of GLOBE TRAVELS

The festival of Christmas speaks the language of love and joy. From decorating your home and offices to singing Christmas carols, this day brings people together. No matter the religious or ethnic backgrounds, people from across the world celebrate it with togetherness. Like every year, William D’souza, the Proprietor of GLOBE TRAVELS, Balmatta Road, Mangaluru celebrated Christmas along with his family members, office staff and friends at the office. On the occasion, Ms Delphine D’souza, who completed her 27 years of tenure at Globe Travels was felicitated with a shawl, fruit basket/flower bouquet and memento.

A renowned name in organizing pilgrimage tours and dealing with other travel needs, Globe Travels as of now has successfully conducted more than 200 Pilgrimage Tours to Egypt, Israel, Prague, Lourdes, Rome and other European countries. Accredited by IATA (International Air Transport Association), and being a Member of TAAI, IATO, and also approved travel agency by the Dept. of Tourism, Karnataka, Globe travels has rapidly spread its wings in the USA and Canada to attract inbound tourism. Adding another feather to its cap, and creating a milestone, Globe Travels takes pride, having introduced New Mangalore Port to the world of the cruise in 1986, and until the lockdown in March 2020, it has welcomed thousands of cruise ship passengers at the NMP, and provided them with friendly and courteous service, along with impeccable hospitality, which has earned them high praises and accolades. And this year Globe Travels welcomed the First Cruise ship “MS EUROPA 2”, after a gap of two years at Mangalore Port. MS EUROPA 2, sailing under the flag of Malta (Europe), carried 271 passengers and 373 crew members.

Mangaluru is also known as the “Rome of the East ”, William D’Souza, the pioneer in promoting world cruises feels that we are way beyond in updating our beautiful tourist spots which could bring in lots of domestic and international tourists. “We need to sit with the district administration to discuss and to chalk out the plans of upgrading facilities and the tourist places of our district” he added. Cleaning the beaches, he feels that the schools and colleges should organize social programmes of taking the students to the beaches to deliver a short but sweet presentation, as to how to behave and maintain our beaches to enjoy our life. “We need to have more thrust on our younger generations to keep our city and environment clean and neat. Mangaluru has been announced Smart City, I feel our city has to go a long way to become ‘REAL SMART’ since we public are yet to realize the value of our city and are determined to keep it clean and neat,” said William D’Souza.

A Premier and leading tour operator of Mangaluru city, Globe Travels having offices abroad, is also one of the founding members of Interserve, India. With high-quality services and timely deliveries, Globe Travels has won recognition and laurels from various airlines and tourism departments and has won the appreciation of its esteemed customers. They are also known for promoting the cheapest and the best tours to various domestic and international destinations for the benefit of the general public keeping in mind the comforts of the guests to enjoy their holidays at the least cost with maximum comforts and enjoyment. Apart from organizing tours, Globe Travels is also specialized in Passport, Visa process, Attestation of educational, birth and marriage certificates, Hotel Bookings, Overseas Travel Insurance & SIM Cards, and Foreign Exchange.

Yet another big achievement of William D’Souza-the Managing Director of Globe travels, who has completed successfully IATA and other airline programs, along with online travel and tourism courses, was his recent efforts and hard work in making it possible to obtain a UK visa at Mangaluru and now he is in dialogue with other consulates to have the visit visa camps at Mangaluru for the benefit of the general public which will avoid the hassles of travelling to Bengaluru or Chennai to obtain the visit visa, especially by the senior citizens. Globe Travel has established an IATA-recognized college of Tourism to support the travel industry.

Globe Travels-Mangaluru, one of the leading IATA-accredited travel companies in Karnataka offers the entire gamut of travel-related services to business and leisure travellers. Established in 1970, Globe Travels business philosophy ever since has enforced them to offer their customers a Total Satisfaction Policy, where they consistently deliver exceptional service, in turn enhancing the customer’s Long Term Relationship with them. At Globe travels they have always provided the best service to their customers with satisfaction guaranteed, no matter if they are travelling in India or abroad, and even in their other passport, other documents etc needs.

Not just serving its clients, Globe travels has also given a wonderful opportunity, to nearly 1000 young youth/students of Mangaluru City, training them to be the best guides and the greatest opportunity to work as guides, when cruise ships arrive at the Mangalore Port- with a mission is to take them the world over. Having 20-plus dedicated specialized staff taking care of every guest, your visit to the Globe Travels office will be pleasant and worthwhile. And as part of their great hospitality and gesture, before you leave their office, the friendly staff at Globe Travels will offer you a bottle of water, and if you are lucky, on a given day, you could get treated with sweets! Therefore, stop by Globe Travels, a One-Stop Destination for All Your Travel Needs, and feel the difference!

Globe Travels, Souza Arcade, Balmatta Road, Mangaluru-575001.

Telephone- +91-824- 4110687-90

For Booking Please Contact:

Passports: Passports@Globetravels.In

Tickets: Ticketing@Globetravels.In

Tours: Tours@Globetravels.In

Visa: Visa@Globetravels.In

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES: