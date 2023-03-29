Have cancelled govt events, will actively take part in party’s rallies: K’taka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Wednesday that he has cancelled all government programmes after the announcement of election dates for the Karnataka Assembly.



“Last time, the announcement was made on March 27. This time we expected it to be announced after March 27. Since the model code of conduct will apply after the announcement, I have cancelled all my tour programmes,” he said.

CM Bommai said that henceforth, he will participate actively in the rallies, campaigns and party activities.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to launch a three-day mega event on April 9 to mark 50 years of Tiger Project in Mysuru of Karnataka, CM Bommai explained that PM Modi will attend the programme in Mysuru. “The programme was fixed much earlier and he will attend it,” he said.

CM Bommai also announced that from Thursday, there will not be ‘Janata Darshan’ programme at his residence. “We have to follow the rules and the model code of conduct will not allow us to carry forward this programme,” he said.

The Chief Minister attacked state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on making “desperate” calls to BJP MLAs. “Shivakumar is in such a pathetic situation that he is calling and forcing our MLAs to join the Congress. He is telling that they are awaiting BJP MLAs to announce their candidature in the second list of 100 candidates. He is contacting the ministers who came to the BJP and MLAs as well. But, no one will quit BJP,” he maintained.

