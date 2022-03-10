‘Have Faith in You for Success’- CEO of DK Zilla Panchayat during launch of ‘INSTA CLASSES 2023’

‘Have Faith in You for Success’- CEO of DK Zilla Panchayat Dr Kumara IAS, who was the Chief Guest during launch of ‘INSTA CLASSES 2023’ at St Aloysius Institute of Civil Services in association with Insights Lab-Bengaluru on 9 March 2023 in the Audio Visual Hall, St Aloysius Gonzaga School (CBSE), Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is a nationwide competitive examination in India conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for recruitment to various Civil Services of the Government of India, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. It is conducted in three phases – a preliminary examination consisting of two objective-type papers (General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper-II also popularly known as Civil Service Aptitude Test or CSAT), and a main examination consisting of nine papers of conventional (essay) type, followed by a personality test (interview).

The BIRTH of St Aloysius Institute of Civil Services (SAICS), a unit of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru in collaboration with Alternative Learning Systems (ALS), New Delhi had taken place on 4 June 2019 in the Audio-Visual Hall of St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School in the presence of Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese; Sasikanth Senthil, IAS, then Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada; J.R. Lobo, KAS, Former MLA; Michael D’Souza, NRI, Philanthropist; Rithesh Handa, CEO of ALS, Delhi; Rev. Fr Dionysius Vaz, SJ, then Rector, St Aloysius Institutions; and coordinators of the Project-Dr Rose Veera D’Souza and Dr Donald Lobo.

The launching of the Academy had been the long-cherished dream of Mangaloreans and people of the coastal districts. The objective of the academy was to empower young men and women by rigorously training them to be responsible and enlightened citizens of the country. The academy was aimed at taking the youth towards value-based orientation and moulding them into committed and honest officers. After the inception of the Academy, classes were held online. However, now nearly three years later, St Aloysius Institute of Civil Services in association with Insights Lab-Bengaluru Launched ‘INSTA CLASSES 2023’ (switching from Online classes to Offline classes) on 9 March 2023 in the Audio Visual Hall, St Aloysius Gonzaga School (CNSE), Mangaluru.

The dignitaries for the launching ceremony of Insta Classes 2023 were Dr Kumara IAS-the CEO of DK Zilla Panchayat, Vinay G B- Founder and Director of Insights IAS, Bengaluru; Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Director-St Aloysius Institute of Civil Services and also the Principal of St Aloysius College; and Dr Donald Lobo- Coordinator of St Aloysius Institute of Civil services. The launching was done by lighting the traditional lamp by the dignitaries on the dais.

In his inaugural address chief guest, Dr Kumara IAS said, “On the outset, I congratulate the IAS aspirants for joining this prestigious institution, where you will all come out in flying colours. But remember that the preparation for the Civil Services Examination is not an easy task. The faculty and aspirants have to focus on character building. You as aspirants should become deeply conscious of the issues and concerns of society. You need to have interest in everything; empathy for all; maintain anonymity in the job, and lastly, bind it with courage. Also, have faith in you, and surely success will be yours”. (More on his speech click on the video below)

Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ in his presidential address said “Civil Services is not a profession, it is a vocation. It is a call from the Almighty and this call has made you all join this institution. We started this institution to prepare future leaders for our country. You should have a great desire to serve the country, become good citizens of the country and serve society with zeal and enthusiasm. Your hard work, dedication and God-fearing will surely lead to the success of you all. Serve the nation corrupt-free and be good bureaucrats and great leaders of this nation. These three skills are important, namely, Advance Skills; Social & Behavioural Skills; and Combination of Skills. Best of luck while you pursue your studies”.

Also speaking on the occasion, Vinay G B, the Director and Founder of Insights IAS said, “Insights OFFLINE Class is the Breaking of Barriers Between Online and Offline Class. Because of good results from last year’s batch we are receiving an unprecedented amount of requests to accommodate more people in the upcoming batch. We have told it numerous times that all these successful people made it to the list because they worked hard and wrote almost all tests. But it will be a great injustice if we keep all deserving candidates out of our class. It is our belief that if a serious aspirant is provided with a good environment and the right guidance, he or she can easily top this exam. Therefore, we will be allowing serious aspirants to write the exams offline. The secret ingredient is Consistency. Not Insights, nor Our questions. It is your consistent involvement in one strategy that gets you a rank”.

Nearly 20 Rank holders were felicitated on the occasion. Director of the Institute Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ delivered the welcome address, and Dr Donald Lobo proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was meticulously compered by Alwyn D’Souza- the Coordinator at the Academy.