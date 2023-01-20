Have not played Politics sitting in Bengaluru, have faith in my Party Leaders – Raghupathi Bhat

Udupi: “I have not played politics sitting in Bengaluru, under my leadership we had 32 seats out of 35 in Udupi City Municipality. We have won the gram panchayat elections in 15 panchayats out of 19. I have faith in my party leaders. Once the elections are announced, it will become clear to whom the high command will give the ticket this time”, said Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat during the press meet held on January 20.

Addressing the Media persons Raghupathi Bhat said, “There is a system in our party where there are 226 booths including Rural and Urban. Seats are not announced under the influence of any person in our party, instead, the opinion of all the booth leaders is considered by the committee”.

Bhat further said, “I have been elected three times as MLA in Udupi and have never lost an election. Only in 2013, there was a conspiracy against me, although the party allowed me to contest the elections, I rejected and worked for our party candidate day and night”.

Bhat also said, “I did not come into politics by accident, I came step by step through the party system. I am not stupid to say that I will get a ticket. The decision on ticket allocation will be made by the parliamentary board of the party. I never went to the Lok Sabha, I don’t have that much power. If the party gives me the opportunity, I will contest from the Udupi Assembly Constituency”.

It is natural that when the party grows, the number of aspirants will increase. In 2004, there was no aspirant to contest the elections from the BJP, but now the party has grown because of the hard work of our party workers.

From 2018 till date, we have carried out development work of Rs 2793 crores in the Udupi Assembly Constituency. As an MLA, along with the road drainage and infrastructure development work, I am satisfied with the improvement of thousands of acres of barren land by carrying out Hadilu Bhumi Krishi Andolan through the Kedarothana Trust. Yaksha Education Trust has been formed to save and promote the coastal art of Yakshagana. As many as 44 high school students from the Udupi Assembly Constituency have been trained in Yakshagana.

With my continued efforts the state government has taken over the 200 bedded PPP model Kusamma Shambhu Shetty Haji Abdullah Government Mother and Child Hospital. The district hospital is also being constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crores.

“During the Covid pandemic, I never sat at home. I worked with the private trusts and provided relief to nearly 2 lakh people”, said Bhat.

