Have You Seen My Almighty God Crying?
I have seen the Almighty God crying and sobbing
When the helpless Sita was abducted
When Draupadi was humiliated by disrobing in the public
When he was crucified naked on the cross to die in agony at Calvary
When millions died and suffered in many wars and two World Wars
When Nazis mascaraed countless Jews and others
During the partition of India, thousands lost their lives and homes
Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave to become refugees
When Graham Stain the saviour of lepers and his two little sons were burnt to death in Orissa.
I have seen the Almighty God crying and sobbing
When hundreds of Christians were killed and thousands were forced to flee the Kandhamal, Orissa
During the wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Syria, Israel, East Pakistan (Bangladesh), and elsewhere
During the civil wars in Cambodia, Sri Lanka, El Salvador, Philippine, Rwanda, Russia
During the violence, innocent Sikhs were brutally killed and burnt by mobs
When the Babri Masjid was destroyed by fundamentalists and rejoiced at their victory
When genocide was executed in Gujarat and hundreds became widows, orphans, and maimed
When countless poor were made to suffer due to demonetization, lockdowns, and anti-poor laws
Hundreds of farmers died while fighting for their legitimate rights.
Now the Almighty God is crying, seeing the wailing of Ukrainians, North Koreans
Oppressed Chinese, Rohingyas in Myanmar, killings in Pakistan, Iran,
He is crying whenever and wherever there are rapes, naked parading, molestation, violence
lynching and killing of the innocent citizens by the terrorists supported by rulers.
God is crying seeing bonded labours, child workers, women labelled as “sex workers”
God is crying with shame to see those women who claim to be belonging to the great culture and history
parade themselves shamelessly in their birthday suits with lathis and sticks
to prevent armed forces from doing their duty and provide security to the victims of violence!!!
Now the Almighty God cries seeing Manipur is burning and getting destroyed for months
torn apart, wounded by ethnic cleansing and clashes with civil war
My God must be regretting and crying
for creating humans with the power of free will and gift of creativity
Humans are the most violent beasts among all his creatures discarding their humanness and losing their souls!
Now is it not the time for God to wipe out the entire human race
so that his planet earth can bloom, blossom with the rest of his creation
as His Kingdom with peace, unity, and harmony with its pristine glory???