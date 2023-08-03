Have You Seen My Almighty God Crying?

I have seen the Almighty God crying and sobbing

When the helpless Sita was abducted

When Draupadi was humiliated by disrobing in the public

When he was crucified naked on the cross to die in agony at Calvary

When millions died and suffered in many wars and two World Wars

When Nazis mascaraed countless Jews and others

During the partition of India, thousands lost their lives and homes

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave to become refugees

When Graham Stain the saviour of lepers and his two little sons were burnt to death in Orissa.

I have seen the Almighty God crying and sobbing

When hundreds of Christians were killed and thousands were forced to flee the Kandhamal, Orissa

During the wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Syria, Israel, East Pakistan (Bangladesh), and elsewhere

During the civil wars in Cambodia, Sri Lanka, El Salvador, Philippine, Rwanda, Russia

During the violence, innocent Sikhs were brutally killed and burnt by mobs

When the Babri Masjid was destroyed by fundamentalists and rejoiced at their victory

When genocide was executed in Gujarat and hundreds became widows, orphans, and maimed

When countless poor were made to suffer due to demonetization, lockdowns, and anti-poor laws

Hundreds of farmers died while fighting for their legitimate rights.

Now the Almighty God is crying, seeing the wailing of Ukrainians, North Koreans

Oppressed Chinese, Rohingyas in Myanmar, killings in Pakistan, Iran,

He is crying whenever and wherever there are rapes, naked parading, molestation, violence

lynching and killing of the innocent citizens by the terrorists supported by rulers.

God is crying seeing bonded labours, child workers, women labelled as “sex workers”

God is crying with shame to see those women who claim to be belonging to the great culture and history

parade themselves shamelessly in their birthday suits with lathis and sticks

to prevent armed forces from doing their duty and provide security to the victims of violence!!!

Now the Almighty God cries seeing Manipur is burning and getting destroyed for months

torn apart, wounded by ethnic cleansing and clashes with civil war

My God must be regretting and crying

for creating humans with the power of free will and gift of creativity

Humans are the most violent beasts among all his creatures discarding their humanness and losing their souls!

Now is it not the time for God to wipe out the entire human race

so that his planet earth can bloom, blossom with the rest of his creation

as His Kingdom with peace, unity, and harmony with its pristine glory???

