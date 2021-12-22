‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’! Listen to Melodious Christmas Carols by St Aloysius College Students

‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’! Listen to Melodious Christmas Carols Sung by St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Students

Mangaluru: It’s that time of the year when Christmas music can be heard everywhere. Did you know, what you normally hear in the retail stores, Malls, Restaurants, hotels and on the radio is not a Christmas carol? Most people think that Christmas songs are all the same. Christmas carols are actually religious in nature, while Christmas songs are secular. Many of the traditional Christmas carols are overshadowed by trendy Christmas songs and the most popular songs are sung by pop stars. Christmas carols can still be heard in church and in some schools. However, the lyrics of traditional carols have not been lost, as pop singers such as Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus and even Justin Bieber (to name a few) have covered songs such as, “Silent Night, Oh Holy Night.”

Aaron Mark on Bass Guitar

Riyan Soans on Electric Guitar

According to Wikiipidia, many traditional Christmas carols focus on the Christian celebration of the birth of Jesus, while others celebrate the Twelve Days of Christmas that range from 25 December to 5 January or Christmastide which ranges from 24 December to 5 November. As a result, many Christmas Carols can be related to St Stephen’s Day (26 December), St John’s Day (27 December), Feast of Holy Innocents (28 December), St Sylvester’s Day (31 December), and the Epiphany. Examples of this are We Three Kings (an Epiphany song), and Good King Wenceslas (a carol for St. Stephen’s Day). Nonetheless, some other categories of Christmas music, both religious and secular have become associated with the Christmas season even though the lyrics may not specifically refer to Christmas – for example, Deck the Halls (no religious references) and O Come, O Come, Emmanuel (an Advent chant). Other Christmas music focus on more secular Christmas themes, such as Winter Carols and Novelty Christmas Songs often refer to winter scenes, family gatherings, and Santa Claus (Jingle Bells, O Christmas Tree, Home for the Holidays, Jolly Old St. Nicholas, Frosty the Snowman, Once Upon a Wintertime, The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late), etc.).

Reuben Machado on Saxophone

But for all you Hard Core Christmas carols lovers, a bevy of students of St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru have put together a Musical treat for you all this Christmas. Sung melodiously by this team who are degree students of the college, sparing some productive time out of their busy Academics life and doing this for College needs nothing but Love and passion for Music. This nine minutes track will just put a wide smile on your face and make your Christmas a memorable one. Therefore “Have yourself a merry little Christmas. Let your heart be light. From now on your troubles will be out of sight.”!

Shrest Kadri On Drums

The recording was done in Radio Saarang FM 107.9, by Patson Periera. The track was arranged by Aaron Mark who looks to be a promising young lad in the future of Music Production. This multi-talented artist also Mixed and mastered the Audio track and again has Video editing to his credits. The video was recorded by Shravan, Akshath and Asher, at the Music room of St. Aloysius PU College.

Full troupe of the Christmas Carols

The singers who have rendered their voices are Alina Peris, Bindu Cutinha, Lisha Pereira, Hayden Sequeira, Carol D’cunha, Shreyal Vaz, Ketan Castelino and Dealle D’souza. The training for these singers was given by Alina Peris who is a promising singer. The instrumentalists are Drums by Shrest R Kadri, Guitars by Aaron Mark and Riyan Soans; Keyboard by Roopith D’souza and Flute/Saxophone by Reuben Machado

Roopith D’souza on Keyboard

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear…”with the same spirit the students of St. Aloysius Autonomous college , Mangaluru have put up a grand performance of Christmas Carols under the leadership of Multi-talented Artist Reuben Machado who is lecturer in Journalism (UG) at St. Aloysius College.

Video shot by (From top and then bottom wise) Shravan, Asher and Akshath, who are also into film making

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Reuben said “ All this is possible only because of true passion and dedication for music, If I am disciplined then only I can control my team of artists where I want them to excel, for these students are so immensely talented. And all of this wouldn’t be possible without the massive and constant support and encouragement that we get from our principal Rev. Dr. Fr. Pravin Martis SJ, it’s his vision that makes us do great things. We are really grateful to him”.

Audio Recording by Patson Periera, Radio Sarang

Flute and Guitar in Action

For many of us grown ups, the holiday season is a time to look back fondly on the ways in which we celebrated as children. And music is an integral part of the holiday cheer. However, as we raise new generations of children to appreciate their own version of the celebrations, it is a good idea to start introducing holiday songs/Carols in new languages. It is an opportunity to learn a new language, as well as appreciate customs and traditions in different parts of the world. And for that matter, these talented musicians/singers under the leadership of “Music Maestro” Reuben Machado have put together this medley of Christmas Carols in English, Hindi, Konkani etc languages, which will be an exclusive Christmas treat, both for the young and old. Ho..ho..ho…Merry Christmas!