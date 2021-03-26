Spread the love



















Hawla Racket Busted- Cops Arrest Five Persons Involved, Seize Cash & other Valuables

Mangaluru : Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Police Commissioner’s Conference Hall on Friday, 26 March 2021, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We have been successful in arresting five people in connection to the incident in which three persons had intercepted a person who was riding a scooter on Old Kent Road in the City on 22 February 2021, and had escaped after stealing Rs 16.2 lakhs from him. The arrested culprits are Mohammed Ismail-a Dubai returnee, Mayyadi- a driver by profession from Padubidri, Mohammed Rifath from Ullal, Ashfaq from Faisalnagar working in APMC, and Jaffer Sadiq who operates a sand business at B C Road. A cash of Rs 95,000 which was supposed to be hawla money, a bike and car was seized from the accused”.

“It should be noted that in the incident which happened at Old Kent Road, Pandeshwar in the city recently, three persons had stolen money from Abdul Salaam (49), the resident of Sooralpady, while he was riding his Honda Activa scooter. After the incident in his complaint Abdul had said that the money stolen was to purchase clothes and gold ornaments for the marriage of his niece, when three strangers stopped him. But actually we have now found out that the money was hawla money and he was on his way to deliver it to the party, and there was no such marriage planned whatsoever . Abdul had lodged a complaint about the incident on 4 March, and after thorough investigation the truth is out and the culprits are now arrested. We had a doubt as to why he had approached the police with his complaint after a few days” added Shashi Kumar.

Mohammed Rifath, Mohammed Ismail and Ashfaq

Jaffar Sadiq and Mayyadi

The Police Commissioner further said “But the Kingpin of this hawala racket who is absconding and yet to be arrested. It is now known that the Kingpin had handed over the bulk of cash to Abdul Salam, who happens to be an agent, and used to deliver money to respective parties. One of the accused, Ismail had hatched the plan along with sub-agents, to create a scene of robbery. At present Abdul along with his family is absconding. We are yet to arrest around six to seven persons involved in this racket, and the investigation is in progress”.

“There are already three cases registered against Mohammed Rifath, three against Ashfaq and one case against Ismail at different police stations. It has come to our notice that Abdul Salam, the complainant, had already made such transactions several times involving huge amounts in the past, and recently it was Rs 16.2 lakhs. The agent and sub-agents were paid Rs 8,000 salary for hawala transactions by the kingpin. We have also received information that soon after the incident, two to three accused have fled to Dubai. Ismail and Ashfaq are coordinators, while Rifath, Sadiq are hired thieves, and Mayyadi is an agent” said the Police Commissioner. DCP’s Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar were present during the press meet.