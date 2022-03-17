HC Hijab Verdict! Partial Bandh in City- No Untoward Incidents Reported

High Court Hijab Verdict! Partial Bandh in Mangaluru- No Untoward Incidents Reported

Mangaluru: If people were planning to shop at their favourite shops owned by Muslims, they were out of luck, as 90-95% of businesses run by Muslims had voluntarily shut their shops, mainly in Bunder, Market Road, Hampankatta, and other places in the City. The call to shut the shops was given by certain Muslim organizations in protest against the High Court verdict on the Hijab issue and to precise solidarity with the petitioners within the hijab case. Many merchants didn’t open their businesses, mainly in the Bunder area, to express their dissatisfaction with the decision of the Karnataka Excessive Court docket within the hijab case.

Even the Bunder Port was not busy as usual, since the fish traders support the call given by the Muslim organizations, Fish trucks were seen parked along the Bunder road, and the street looked empty. Meanwhile, safety has been beefed up within the city, with police being posted at various points. Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar after making rounds at various places in the City speaking to the media near the Clock Tower said, “Even though Pro-Muslim organisations had given the call for bandh in the state against the verdict on Hijab given by the high court, only a few businesses voluntarily shut their shops, other than that the city had business as usual”.

“There were no incidents of forcible closure of businesses since we already instructed that no one should force the business owners to shut their shops. We have already deployed our police personnel in sensitive areas in the city from the wee hours of Thursday. Except for a few commercial establishments and vehicles, the rest of public life is normal. No untoward incidents were reported in the City today, and we are happy that people have cooperated in maintaining peace and harmony. I am confident that students and their parents will cooperate so that no such untoward incidents take place,” added the Police Commissioner.

The police commissioner also spoke on the court verdict and sentencing of the Airport Bomb case and also on the suicide death of the student of Karavali College of hotel management in the City