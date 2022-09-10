HC Justice Veerappa pays surprise visit to Udupi District Government Hospital

Udupi: Chairman of State Legal Services Authority Justice B Veerappa paid a surprise visit to the district government hospital on September 10.

After alighting from his car, the justice straightaway went to the wards and interacted with the patients. He inquired with the patients about the treatment.

Later speaking to the hospital staff Justice Veerappa said, “The doctors should give good treatment to the patients and build confidence in them. Many accident patients are admitted to the hospital especially, two-wheeler riders, not wearing helmets. District Police should take strict action in implementing the helmet rules. The public should be encouraged to take more health services from government hospitals. There is no centre for orphans in the district”.

District and Session Judge Shanthaveera Shivappa, District surgeon Dr Madhusoodhan Nayak and other staff were present.

