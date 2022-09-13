HC seeks response from Jharkhand govt on rape victim seeking abortion



Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the state government while hearing a petition filed by a 19-year-old rape victim, seeking abortion. The girl is 28 weeks pregnant and visually challenged.

The court had on September 9 asked the management of Ranchi’s Medical College RIMS to constitute a medical board for this and submit a report. On Tuesday, the medical board of RIMS said in the report submitted to the court that safe abortion is not possible.

In such a situation, the court has asked the state government to consult RIMS and the advocates of the victim and tell them what can be done in this matter. The next hearing will be held on Wednesday.

On behalf of the state government, the court was told that arrangements would be made for the girl to stay at the women’s shelter in Ramgarh.

The victim, who comes from the tribal community, is a resident of Nagdi in Ranchi. Her father is a rickshaw driver. Her mother has passed away. When her father had gone to work, a person raped her after finding her alone in the house. Because of this she is 28 months pregnant. The girl was raped in 2018 as well and the case related to this is going on in the lower court.

The second incident of rape happened this year. Recently, her medical examination was done at the Community Health Centre after which she was informed that she was 28 weeks pregnant.

She comes from a below the poverty line family. There is neither electricity nor gas in her house. She doesn’t even have money for her treatment. In such a situation, she has filed a petition in the court demanding safe abortion and proper living arrangements.

