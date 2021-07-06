He is free……
Power house powdered by cutthroat iron hand
spirit stable body broken bruised battered branded
naxal terror guerrilla radical award given resentment
voice of voiceless is blocked choked a dream dreamt
Dynamic dedicated devoted democratic defence wisdom
of Adivasi rights to stand savour salute struggle freedom
magna carta martyr marine mentor of indigenous people
detention for nine months take revenge but brave gentle
In jail bail bread butter banned satya nyay always prevail
rude death sentence cruel without charges without trial
custodial killing vicious crime death of freedom judicial
to get a straw to sip water brutality of justice fiducial
Bemoan cry not just for passing away father Stan swamy
but our vow promise to justice and human rights bloomy
judiciary void nothing secure freedom institutional murder
nailed to silence the sound black day tragedy of the nation
Inflicted inhumanity on brave bold graceful noble creature
death of swamy prompts heinous crime of graham staines
blood stain stigma of humane restless conscience of citizen
he is free… freed by the eternal judge creator law is frozen?
Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin Priest, Presently Residing at Asha Kiran, Heroor, Brahamavar, Udupi, Practicing advocate, Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Mobile: 9902774580
