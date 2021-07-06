Spread the love



















He is free……

Power house powdered by cutthroat iron hand

spirit stable body broken bruised battered branded

naxal terror guerrilla radical award given resentment

voice of voiceless is blocked choked a dream dreamt

Dynamic dedicated devoted democratic defence wisdom

of Adivasi rights to stand savour salute struggle freedom

magna carta martyr marine mentor of indigenous people

detention for nine months take revenge but brave gentle

In jail bail bread butter banned satya nyay always prevail

rude death sentence cruel without charges without trial

custodial killing vicious crime death of freedom judicial

to get a straw to sip water brutality of justice fiducial

Bemoan cry not just for passing away father Stan swamy

but our vow promise to justice and human rights bloomy

judiciary void nothing secure freedom institutional murder

nailed to silence the sound black day tragedy of the nation

Inflicted inhumanity on brave bold graceful noble creature

death of swamy prompts heinous crime of graham staines

blood stain stigma of humane restless conscience of citizen

he is free… freed by the eternal judge creator law is frozen?

Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin Priest, Presently Residing at Asha Kiran, Heroor, Brahamavar, Udupi, Practicing advocate, Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Mobile: 9902774580

