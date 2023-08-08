‘He Was A Great Patriot & Fought For Minorities Rights’- Bishop at Book Release on Fr Jerome D’souza SJ

“He Was A Great Patriot and a Constituent assembly Member and Fought For Rights of Minorities’- Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha at Book Release “Pride of Kanara; True Son of India, Fr Jerome D’Souza SJ” function held on 7 August 2023 at the Eric Mathias Hall, St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, authored by Prof. Edmund Frank, Dean PGDBM, at St Aloysius College.

Mangaluru: Morgan Freeman, a great American actor and narrator once said, “If we take all the labels away, that’s when we will change this world”. Well if we take account of this statement in the present context I think the late Fr Jerome D’souza SJ proves Morgan completely wrong. Because Fr Jerome, an exemplary man who served his 46 years of priesthood in various capacities was later instrumental in drafting the Indian Constitution in his capacity as a member of the Constituent Assembly. So here was a man with a rare combination of religion and politics.

St Aloysius Prakashana, the publishing unit of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru published a book titled, “Pride of Kanara; True Son of India, Fr Jerome D’Souza SJ” on 7 August 2023 at the Eric Mathias Hall. The book is authored by Prof. Edmund Frank, Dean, PGDBM at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru. Thomas Carlyle, one of the eminent historians once said, “The history of the world is but the biography of the great men. And it’s not wrong if we say that Rev Fr Jerome D’Souza SJ, a great man, today has made a mark and has carved a place for himself in the pages of history. His journey from being a humble boy from Mulki till getting his portrait featured in Indian Stamp has been remarkable and this book ‘Pride of Kanara: True Son of India, Fr Jerome D’ souza SJ”, authored by Prof Edmund JB Frank uncovers different layers of his life and his contribution to this country.

The Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, released the book, joined by other dignitaries on the dais, namely- Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Peeincipal, St Aloysius College; Dr Alwyn D’sa, Registrar of SAC, and Convener; Dr Vidya Vinutha D’souza-Director St Aloysius Prakashana; Edwin D’Souza, grand nephew of Fr Jerome D’Souza; prof Edmund Frank, the Author, Rev Fr Sylvester D’Costa, Parish Priest, Immaculate Conception Church, Mulky; Rev Sr Shamitha AC the provincial superior of the Apostolic Carmel (AC), Karnataka province; and Dr Ronald Anil Fernandes- a senior journalist and member of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), among others.

Following the lamp lighting ceremony, a portrait of Fr Jerome D’Souza, the art work done by John Chandran, an artist and faculty at St Aloysius High school, Mangaluru, was also unveiled by the Bishop, and this portrait will be installed in the College Museum. The Principal of the College, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ in his welcome address said that it was a wonderful occasion to release the book on an Alumnus of the College like Fr Jerome D’Souza who rose to National and International fame. Fr Jerome’s contribution as a member of the Constituent Assembly in securing Fundamental Rights and Minority Rights was immense. An interesting fact is that Fr Jerome and myself were alumni of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru and St Joseph’s College, Trichy”.

Fr Praveen Martis SJ congratulated the Author Prof Edmund Frank for taking the effort to write the book in a language and style easily understood by the readers. Dr Ronald Fernandes spoke, giving an evaluation of the book and said that he had been an admirer of Fr Jerome and narrated some of the important highlights from the book. He spoke at length about the reasons that compelled Fr Jerome to move from Mangaluru to Trichy.” A richly talented person Fr Jerome was, the Indian Jesuits and Catholic Church have a lot to be proud of in Fr Jerome D’souza SJ, whose contribution to the making of the Republic of India touched the life of every Indian Citizen. He was the leading Christian leader in the Constituent assembly and understood the need for a Democratic, Secular, Socialist and Sovereign Nation” added Dr Ronald Fernandes.

“You can get everything in life you want if you will just help enough other people get what they want. And his grace Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha has always inspired people around him and in His presidential address, the Bishop said, ” Knowing the great personalities of a region is equivalent to knowing its cultural treasures. There was a need to inform Fr Jerome D’souza’s achievements to the world as He brought honour to the region, Mangaluru and Mulki. He was a great patriot, and he fought for the rights of minorities. This book by Prof Edmund Frank holds a mirror to many interesting facts of His life. It is a matter of pride that Fr Jerome was a member of the Constituent Assembly of India.

Speaking on the occasion, the author of the Book Prof. Edmund Frank said that he knew Fr Jerome very well during his Post Graduate studies at Loyola College from 1971 to 1973. Fr Jerome during their daily evening walks had narrated to him his experiences in the Constituent Assembly and at the General Assembly of the United Nations Organisation from 1949 to 1957. Quoting former Prime Minister of India Morarji Desai, Prof Edmund said that Fr Jerome was a veteran educationist and strived to create an atmosphere for national integration to enable minorities to join the mainstream of national life. Rightly so, the Government of India honoured Fr Jerome posthumously by issuing a commemorative postage stamp of Rs 2.00 denomination in his name and in his honour on his Birth Centenary year on 18 December 1997.

Sr Maria Shamitha AC, Provincial of the Apostolic Carmel, Karnataka Province, said that Fr Jerome is hailed as one of the architects of the Indian Constitution and that his only sister, Sr Viola joined the AC Congregation, and I was the right occasion for her to thankfully reflect on the services Sr Viola rendered to the Congregation in various capacities.

“Today’s occasion of Book-launching seems to have an unusual celebrative note altogether. It’s a time to envisage the singular contribution made by Fr Jerome D’Souza; the great and prominent role he played as one of the architects of the Indian Constitution, being a member of the Constituent Assembly Secondly, he also played a vital role in the debates on Minority Rights and Fundamental Rights which goes to say that not only he could feel the vibes of the minority but also, with his far-sighted vision could foresee the future of the minority”

. Most importantly, friends, we feel proud that this great personality was the son of our own Konkani soil, from our own Diocese of Mangalore, who hailed from Mulki town in particular. The author, Prof Edmund has taken immense trouble to gather information about this great personality, has done thorough research and has arranged his findings systematically into printed matter. We understand the dedication and hard work of the process of bringing out this type of book. Certainly, this book will be of great value for those who read it as it contains material with interesting facts and insights that one does not know” added Sr Shamitha AC.

Edwin D’Souza, the grand-nephew of Fr Jerome from Mulki, represented Fr Jerome’s close relatives and said that he and his family were living in the same house Fr Jerome was born and lived in. Rev Fr Silvester D’Costa, of the Mulki Parish to which Fr Jerome belonged, said that he was happy that Fr Jerome belonged to Mulki and that they were planning to build a Centre in his memory from which others could benefit. He said that Fr Jerome is not only the True Son of India, True Son of Mangaluru but also a True Son of Mulky”

Critic and writer Henry Mendonca Pernal for the Konkani translation of the English version of the Book, and artist John Chandran, for the book cover page and designing the artwork for the portrait of Fr Jerome D’souza, were felicitated on the occasion. Dr Vidya Vinutha Dsouza, Director of St Aloysius Prakashana expressed her words of gratitude, and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Dr Mona Jacqueline Mendonca, the Associate Professor at St Aloysius College.

ABOUT Fr JEROME D’SOUZA SJ :

Among the great personalities with ordinary beginnings who rose to national and international fame, the name of Fr Jerome D’Souza SJ stands tall. What is even more surprising is the fact that many of us are unaware that this person was from our district. Fr Jerome D’Souza was born on 6 August 1897 to parents Sabastian and Seraphina D’Souza in Mulki, a remote town surrounded by five villages which lies on the banks of river Shambhavi, a panchayat town in Dakshina Kannada district.

Having completed his primary education in Mulki, he was admitted to St Aloysius High school in Mangalore along with his elder brother Boniface. Jerome and his siblings tasted poverty from their birth and had a very tough and challenging life as they grew up. After a very good performance in Matriculation Jerome joined St Aloysius College and completed their first year of Intermediate studies. From here his life took a turn and at the age of sixteen, he left Mangalore and joined St Joseph’s College in Trichy which was run by the French Jesuits.

Jerome completed his BA Hons.in English Literature from Presidency College in Chennai and worked as Lecturer in English. Very much impressed with the work of the French Jesuits among the poor Tamilian families he joined the Society of Jesus at the Novitiate at the Sacred Heart College, Shembaganur, Kodaikanal on 28 May 1921. In 1928, he was sent to Belgium for his Theology studies and was ordained a Jesuit priest at Enghien, Belgium on 30 August 1931. Fr Jerome completed 4 years of Theology and Tertianship at Amiens in France. It was here that he mastered French.

Fr Jerome returned to India in 1933 and was called to re-join the English faculty as Professor at St Joseph’s College in Trichy. In 1935 he was appointed the first Indian Principal of the College. This was when he made a mark in public life and got acquainted with C Rajagopalachari and Jawahar Lal Nehru. In 1938 he was appointed the first Indian Rector. When the 2nd World War broke out in 1939, Fr Jerome who was recognised as an orator of Repute was appointed to the District War Committee and as a member of the Advisory Board of All India Radio. He was invited to speak in public places to motivate the people and keep their morale high.

In 1942 he was transferred to Madras/Chennai as Rector and Principal of Loyola College. He was soon appointed to the Syndicate of the Madras University. Consequent to his name being proposed by Rajagopalachari and after obtaining permission from his religious Superiors and following due procedure he was elected to the Madras Legislative Assembly in March 1946 and elected member of the Constituent Assembly the same year as one of the Christian representatives. On 19 December 1946, Fr Jerome made his first entry into the Constituent Assembly as the only Catholic Priest.

Fr Jerome made his first speech in the Constituent assembly as the first session began on 20 January 1947 and made his presence felt among distinguished members of the Constituent Assembly. He fought for Minority Rights and Fundamental Rights and distinguished himself as a prominent member of the Assembly. Fr Jerome D’Souza is rightly called one of the architects of the Indian Constitution. He played a major role in the debates on Minority Rights and Fundamental Rights. He is a signatory to the original copy of the Constitution of India. Fr Jerome was a member of the first Interim Parliament until 1952.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prof EDMUND FRANK :

The author of the book Prof Edmund Frank is serving at St Aloysius College as Dean, PGDBM. He is the Vice President of the Federation of Jesuit Alumni Associations of India and also was the former President of St Aloysius College Alumni Association, SACAA. He is the recipient of the Eminent Aloysian Alumni Award for 2022 and the Rachana Agriculturist of the year Award 2013-2014.

He is also a member of the Karnataka Province Commission for Alumni Associations (2022-23), and was also a member of the Indian Delegation at the 5-day World Union of Jesuit Alumni Congress held in 2017 at the John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. He is also a coordinator, at Prison Ministry India, heading a Task Force for the release of Under Trial Prison Inmates and is assisting the DK/Mangaluru District Prison Inmates and Jail Authorities when required. He has also helped rehabilitate released prisoners and was honoured by the Jail authorities on 26 February 2023 at a function for the service rendered.

