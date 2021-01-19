Spread the love



















Head Constable on Duty Assault case, Six Arrested

Mangaluru: The Bunder Police have arrested six persons on January 19, in connection with the assault of a police personal on duty on December 16.

The accused have been identified as Anish Ashraf (22) from Kudroli, Abdul Khader Fahad (23) from Kudroli, Sheik Mohammed Harris alias Jigri (31) from Bajpe, Mohammed Kayis alias Kayis (24) from Tannirbhavi, Rahil alias Chotu Rahil (18) from Kudroli and Mohammed Nawaz (30) from B C Road, Bantwal Taluk.

According to the police, on December 16, at around 11:30 am, Ganesh Kamath from Mangaluru North Police Station was on duty near New Chitra Junction. A two-wheeler suddenly stopped near him, dropping the pillion and sped away. The person who came on the two-wheeler attacked Ganesh Kamath with a sharp weapon for no reason and fled from the spot.

The accused caused grievous injury to Ganesh Kamath the police Head constable on duty, thereby attempting to murder him.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar, DCP’s Hariram Shankar, IPS and Vinay A Gaonkar, and the guidance of ACP (Central) Sub-Division Jagadish, the operation was carried out by the Police inspector East PS & team, Savitru Tej P.D, North Police Inspector Govindaraju, and team and Police Inspector of CCB Mahesh Prasad, and his team.