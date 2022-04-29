Head Constable on Duty Commits Suicide by Shooting Self in Udupi

Udupi: A Police Head Constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a serivice gun inside the school where he was posted on duty at Adi-Udupi on April 29.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh a resident of Byndoor. He was working in the DAR as Headconstable.

According to sources, Rajesh was posted for security duty at the SSLC paper hall in Adi-Udupi on Friday. Rajesh shot himself with his service Gun in the morning. It is said that Rajesh was depressed for some time many.

Senior Police Officials, Canine squad and FSL team visited the Spot.