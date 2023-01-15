Head of Bangladeshi criminals’ gang held in Lucknow

The Lucknow police have arrested the head of a Bangladeshi criminals’ gang involved in several robberies in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.



The police have arrested a key gang member from Chinhat police circle.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), East, Hridesh Kumar said that the Bangladeshi national was identified as Aslam Khan, 35, and he was wanted in multiple cases of robberies in different parts of Lucknow and Varanasi.

He said a reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced on his head after his name surfaced in a series of crimes in the state.

The DCP said the police had been trying to track him down for the past three years and he was arrested after getting a tip off that he had returned to India to meet two gang members, Rabibul and Bilal, both Bangladesh nationals, lodged in Lucknow district jail for similar types of crimes.

The DCP said Aslam had confessed his involvement in robberies in Chinhat, Mall, Gomti Nagar and Vibhuti Khand between 2020 and 2021.