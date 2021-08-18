Heal & Comfort! 155 Graduate during FMCAHS & FMCSH Graduation Day Ceremony 2021

Spread the love



















155 Graduate during Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences & Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing Graduation Day Ceremony 2021

Mangaluru: “We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal; We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal”- these are part of the lyrics from the Fr Muller’s Institution Anthem- and these words fit for these 155 graduates of Father Muller College of Allied Health sciences; and Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing;-who graduated today, 18 August in a glittering and glamorous ceremony at the Father Muller Convention Centre- are now ready to lead the community as responsible and dedicated Doctors/Health Care Specialists, to care for the patients who depend on them, in times of ‘Woe and Weal’ to ‘Comfort and Heal’.This was the First ever graduation day of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS), the new constituent college under the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) and the 11th Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing (FMCOSH).

To heal and to comfort the society a large group of students are now Graduates from Father Muller’s Charitable Institutions (FMCI). A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. 155 graduates all dressed to thrill in their graduation gowns, and who were about to receive their certificate and medal were all beaming with smiles and pride as they were ready to enter the hall for the big celebrations, amidst their teachers, parents and college-mates. The Institutional flag bearers were- Sridhar-Course Coordinator B Sc RTand student flag bearers were- Ms Anvita Edna Ferros of FMCAHS and Ms Kesiya Elsa Varghese of FMCSH. To love and serve the society with woe and weal, the graduates marched into the Conventional Hall with immense pride and satisfaction accompanied by the faculty who molded them. The graduates were the students from M.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology, Master of Physiotherapy, Masters in Hospital Administration, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology, B.Sc. Medical Imaging Technology, B.Sc. Radiotherapy of FMCOAHS and Bachelor in Audiology Speech and Language Pathology of FMCOSH.

“Graduation is only a concept. In real life every day you graduate. Graduation is a process that goes on until the last day of your life. If you can grasp that, you’ll make a difference” had said Arie Pencovici. A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. The function commenced with the entry of graduates in a beautiful “Graduation March” by the traditional pattern with flowers and balloons all around followed by the dignitaries of the occasion. It was a symbolic welcome in the traditional Indian style-the Poorna Kumbha Swagatha, and the Ärathi”performed by the BASLP students. And now as these graduates emerge from the campus and look forward to serving the community, they will be of great asset to the needy patients who are anticipating their dedicated and professional services.

The graduation ceremony began with an invocation by a group of students of BASLP , followed by a welcome address by Institution Director of FMCI Fr Richard A Coelho. The Annual reports were read by Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza-the Dean of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences; and Prof Akhilesh PM-Principal of Father Muller College of Speech & Hearing. As it is said, “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. An attitude of absoluteness is the basis for everything. The dignitaries on the dais were-Chief Guest Professor Rajesh Shenoy-Director-Padmashree Group of Institutions, Bengaluru; presided over by Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldnaha-Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese; joined by Fr Richard Coelho-Director-Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Fr Ajith Menezes-Administrator-FMMC & FMCAHS; Fr Rudolph Ravi D’sa- administrator, FMMCH; Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais and Fr George Jeevan Sequeira- Asst Administrators of FMMCH; Dr Uday Kumar-Medical Superintendent, FMMCH; Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza-Dean, FMCAHS; and =Prof Akhilesh PM-Principal, FMCS&H.

A star is formed out of a cloud of cool, dense molecular gas. In order for it to become a potential star, the cloud needs to collapse and increase density. But from all that pressure, their dazzling brilliance never fails to stand out and shine across unimaginable distances for myriads of years. These 155 graduates resemble that of a Star-who have now graduated with pride and dignity, but, full of gratefulness. However, this journey brought about many challenges, like decisions to be made and feelings to be nurtured. And today, these graduates celebrate their achievement, who have committed to and succeeded in completing one of the most challenging modes of studying. They have all brought immense joy to their Alma mater, and most of all, to their teachers and especially, their parents. Congratulations, Graduates!

India’s former President Late APJ Abdul Kalam once said, “Dreams is not what you see in sleep, but is the thing which doesn’t let you sleep”- now it was time to honor all the 155 graduates with graduation certificates.The chief guest Professor Rajesh Shenoy, in his address to the graduates emphasized the need for a uniform curriculum and strong forum for the Allied Health Subjects, currently which is being worked on by the state government. He applauded the students for choosing Father Muller which has projected them in the right trajectory with an efficient faculty and strong infrastructure. He essayed three important points that the graduates should remember; Alma mater, updation of knowledge and development of research acumen.

In his presidential address, Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha opined that the body though of many parts worked together in unison, so is an institution. Quoting St Irenaeus “The glory of God is the human person fully alive”; glory to God can be given by the living alone and the pandemic has taught us that God’s mercy is alive in his creation. The allied health workers were a part of the frontline during the pandemic and that no physician can carry out his work without the parallel help of the lab reports, radio reports and so forth. Blessing the graduates and their parents he wished them a new and happy journey in their lives.

A multitude of thoughts and emotions were playing in the minds of all the graduates-they say that language is the dress of thought- and to reflect on these, on behalf of the graduates, Ms Keziah Pinto from BPT a graduate representative, delivered the much anticipated Valedictorians speech-the journey retold. She expressed her feelings and experiences during her tenure as a student, and through her few words of wisdom encouraged the fresh graduates not to lose hope and instead look for the best in their careers that they had chosen. The Best outgoing student from the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences was declared as MS. MELISHA ROSHAL D SOUZA. The Late John Linu Varghese memorial prize for the best outgoing graduate of BPT (Bachelor of physiotherapy) awarded to MS. D’SOUZA ROCHELLE PETER and from the Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing was declared as MS. ADLINE PRINCITA D’SOUZA.

Oath for the College of Allied Health Science graduates was administered by the Dean Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza and for the Physiotherapy graduates by Prof. Cherishma DSilva, Professor & HOD of Physiotherapy while for the graduates of the Speech and Hearing by Principal Dr Akhilesh P.M.. Invocation during the ceremony was rendered by the students of FMCOSH. Vote of thanks was delivered by Fr Nelson D. Pais. The programme was graced by the heads of departments and the dignitaries. The institutional anthem and the Indian National anthem were sung with reverence to the Alma Mater and the Motherland. Programme was perfected under the guidance of Rev Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator FMMC & FMCOAHS. The ceremony was compeered by Dr Sweta D’Cunha, Professor and Head Department of Hospital Management, assisted by Dr Sucharitha Suresh- Asst Professor, Dept of Hospital Administration. A ceremonial Thanksgiving Mass was held in the morning by the Director FMCI, thanking God for His abundance on the grandaunts and for blessing the Institution with grace to carry its mission of ‘Heal and Comfort’ for all humanity for many more years to come.

In conclusion, as you prepare to launch into the real world beyond college, let me take a moment to congratulate each and every one of you. No matter what your circumstances in life — where you live, the family you were born into, what happened to you as a young child or a college student that was beyond your control, but now is the time to step forward into your own true self and begin the chapter of life that is truly yours for the making. ” Your beliefs become your thoughts, Your thoughts become your words, Your words become your actions, Your actions become your habits, Your habits become your values, Your values become your destiny.”, so go and move into the society and follow these words of Mahatma Gandhi, and be good professionals in your respected fields and serve the patients with dedication and sincerity and bring joy and smiles on their faces.

“Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach for the stars to challenge the world. Hope your dreams take you to the corners of your smiles, to the highest of your hopes, to the windows of your opportunities, and to the most special places your heart has ever known”- Congratulations, Graduates and Success galore!

