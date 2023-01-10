‘Heal & Comfort’!To Mark 74th Republic Day FMMCH offers 100% Concessions on Health Care Services

With Motto ‘Heal & Comfort’ and To Mark the 74th Republic Day Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru offers 100% CONCESSIONS on Health Care Services to IN-PATIENTS ADMITTED IN THE GENERAL WARDS ONLY, from 9 January 2023 till 31st January 2023

Mangaluru: “It is HEALTH that is REAL WEALTH and not pieces of Gold and Silver,” said Mahatma Gandhi. Therefore, celebrating the Nation’s 74th REPUBLIC DAY, Father Muller Medical College Hospital is offering 100% concessions on various Health Care Services for In-Patient Admitted in General Wards. The Father Muller Brand is the epitome of quality in healthcare and is ever-evolving in its approach through the latest technology and advancements providing affordable medical treatments to those who suffer and need care. The Father Muller Medical College Hospital has become a beacon of service in the healthcare sector. The upkeep through the remodelling of the hospital with time and the increase in doctors and staff has also helped in providing care.

Father Muller Charitable Institutions [FMCI] is a registered society owned by the Diocese of Mangaluru and has a history of over 142 years. FMCI was started by Rev. Fr Augustus Muller in 1880 by dispensing homoeopathic medicines in Mangaluru. Even in the early years of the starting of the institution, the dictum, “Heal and Comfort” had become operational and treating patients with love and compassion was a Divine decree.

FMCI has been primarily involved in medical education and health care delivery for the last several years and provides yeoman services to the public. FMCI focuses its attention on charity work by providing healthcare benefits to people who cannot afford expensive medical care. Currently, over 2500 doctors, nurses, technical staff, paramedical and other health care providers are working for FMCI. FMCI runs the following Medical educational institutions: Medical College, College of Nursing, School of Nursing, College of Allied Health Sciences, College of Speech and Hearing and a Physiotherapy College providing both undergraduate and postgraduate training which are supportive systems to the health care fraternity.

The Father Muller Charitable Institution is celebrating its 142 years of service to humanity in the Coastal city of Mangaluru. What started as a clinic under a banyan tree has grown with age and stature into national and internally renowned educational units and hospitals. FMCI through the Father Muller Medical College Hospital has served the people of this region irrespective of caste, creed, religion or socio-economic status.

The most important wealth of life is health, so in its 142-plus years of service, the Father Muller Medical College has announced a 100% concession on all health care services for In-Patients admitted in General Wards for one month, starting from 9 January 2023 until 31st January 2023. The Father Medical College Hospital prides itself on work ethics through its motto of “Heal and Comfort”.