Health camp for Transgenders in Haveri

Free special needs health camp was organised for the Transgender community in collaboration with Roshni Trust, Hangal and Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangalore along with Sanjivini Urban Rural Development Community Action Centre, Haveri on 19 August 2023.

62 transgenders and 38 commoners from the villages totalling 100 people were present and got benefited from this camp. Ms. Laxmi a Trans gender secretary of Sanjivini centre, Mr Sadik and Ms Swathi transgender shared their opinion/experiences about the camp and especially the doctors. They expressed ‘it was the first time that the doctors examined the trans genders so closely without any bias’

The program coordinator Sr Shanthi D’Souza, Roshni Trust staff Shivakuma, Digappa, Patil, and Meenakshi, were present.

We thank Sr.Anitha D’Souza the director of Roshni for initiating this camp and Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Direct of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Dr Antony D’Souza Dean FMMC and Dr Kelvin Peter Pais, Liaison Officer for organising the camp from the hospital.

Dr Shivaraj Hadimani Asst Prof (internal medicine), Dr Gagan PG Resident, Dr Neil Russel and Dr Nikil J interns were the specialist who patiently observed and prescribed for the patients. Great efforts were made by Dr Roshan M, HOD Medicine FMMCH in nominating the doctors for the camp.

Medicines were provided for those who required the same. Homoeopathic skin powders and hair oils were provided to them by the Father Muller homeopathic division.

Like this: Like Loading...