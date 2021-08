Spread the love



















Health condition of Oscar Fernandes improving

Mangaluru: The health condition of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes is improving, sources close to his family said on Wednesday.

The veteran leader, who had suffered a fall while doing Yoga at home, had undergone a brain surgery a few days ago at the Yenepoya Hospital here.

Currently, he has been brought out of ventilator support and is under close observation by a team of specialists.

